Iraq – Hong Kong: Who will play in the King’s Cup final in Thailand?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Iraq vs Hong Kong prediction Photo: https://x.com/iraqnt_en
Iraq Iraq
King's Cup of Thailand 04 sep 2025, 05:00
Kanchanaburi, Kanchanaburi Province Stadium
Hong Kong Hong Kong

In the semifinals of the King’s Cup in Thailand, Iraq will face off against Hong Kong. The match is set for Thursday, September 4, with kickoff at 11:00 CET. Here’s my betting tip for this clash.

Iraq – Hong Kong: Match preview

The King’s Cup is an international football tournament held in Thailand and organized by the Football Association of Thailand. The winner receives the royal trophy directly from the monarch. The hosts, the Thailand national team, are ever-present participants in every edition.

Thailand holds the record for most King’s Cup titles, boasting 16 trophies and a total of 49 medals.

This year’s competition features four teams: Thailand, Fiji, Iraq, and Hong Kong. In one of the semifinals, Iraq will take on Hong Kong.

Iraq recently completed the third round of World Cup qualification, earning 15 points from ten matches and finishing third in the standings. Up next, Iraq faces the fourth qualifying phase, where they’ll meet Indonesia and Saudi Arabia. Iraq has previously won the King’s Cup and also has a silver medal to its name.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, lost its chance to qualify for the World Cup some time ago. The team failed to reach the third round and dropped out of contention. Recent results have been underwhelming: at the EAFF E-1 Championship, they lost 1-6 to Japan, 0-2 to South Korea, and 0-1 to China. Hong Kong has never taken a medal at the King’s Cup.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Iraq have won just one of their last seven matches.
  • Hong Kong have lost their last three games.
  • These teams have met twice before, with Iraq winning both encounters — 1-0 and 2-0.

Probable lineups

  • Iraq: Hasan, Adnan, Saadun, Younis, Ahmed Makzi, Attiya, Baesh, Al-Ammari, Atwan, Hussein, Ali
  • Hong Kong: Yapp, Helio, Shinichi Chan, Yue, Yu, Chan, Tan, Wu, Orr, Wong, Juninho

Prediction

Iraq are the favorites in this match and will certainly be pushing to reach the King’s Cup final. Hong Kong will try to put up a fight, but in my view, their chances are slim. I recommend betting on Iraq’s individual total to exceed two goals in this game.

