Ipswich vs Rotherham prediction and betting tips on February 20, 2024

Ipswich vs Rotherham prediction and betting tips on February 20, 2024

Miguel Solomons
Ipswich vs Rotherham prediction
Ipswich Ipswich
Championship England 20 feb 2024, 14:45 Ipswich - Rotherham
-
- : -
England, Ipswich, Portman Road
Rotherham Rotherham
Prediction on game Win Ipswich
Odds: 1.23

Midweek will see rescheduled matches from the 29th round of the Championship. In one such fixture, Ipswich will host Rotherham at their home ground. The match is scheduled for Tuesday, February 20th, and will kick off at 20:45 Central European Time.

Ipswich

A side positioned in the upper echelons of the Championship table. Currently, they boast 66 points after 32 matches, with this game still in hand. A victory would see them level on points with the second-placed team in the Championship. In their last five matches, Ipswich secured two victories, a draw, and suffered two defeats. In their latest outing, they triumphed 2-1 away against Swansea.

Rotherham

The underdog of the current Championship season, Rotherham sits at the bottom of the league table with just 19 points from 32 matches. In their recent five matches, they suffered four defeats and managed one draw, losing their last game 0-1 to Watford.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the current season, these teams met in the 12th round of the Championship, where Ipswich and Rotherham played out a draw.
  • Rotherham has been winless for nine consecutive matches, with three draws and six losses during this period.
  • Ipswich remains unbeaten in their last three matches, securing two victories and a draw.

Ipswich vs Rotherham Prediction

This match features teams from contrasting parts of the league table. Ipswich is contending for higher positions, while Rotherham seems to have lost all chances of remaining in the Championship. In my opinion, Ipswich will aim to extend their unbeaten run, hence I will wager on Ipswich's victory at odds of 1.23.

Prediction on game Win Ipswich
Odds: 1.23

