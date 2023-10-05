Ipswich vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023

Prediction on game Win Ipswich Odds: 1.76 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Ipswich will compete with Preston as part of the 7th round of the English Championship. The match will take place on Saturday, October 7 and will start at 16:00 CET.

Ipswich



Ipswich even became the champion of England in the middle of the previous century. There have been no such successes in the history of the club since then. The team mainly plays in the Championship and the League One.

“The Tractor Boys” were in the Premier League back in the early 2000s. After this, they periodically fought for promotion through the play-offs, which was always unsuccessful.

Speaking about the current season, Ipswich has established itself among the leaders of the Championship with serious claims to the promotion. The club is in the 2nd place with 25 points in its asset.

Preston



Preston North End is the first ever winner of the English Football League, which was founded in 1888. The club achieved the first “golden double” in the history of football, winning both the championship and the FA Cup without suffering a single defeat in the season of 1888/1889 – as a result, it received the nickname of “the Invincibles”.

Preston has not performed in the Premier League since the early 1960s. As for the current season, it is closer than ever to try for promotion. Preston has not lost in the Championship in this draw yet and remains among the leaders. The club, having got 20 points, is currently in the 3rd position.

It is also worth noting that Preston has already been eliminated from the EFL Cup. The team lost to the League Two outsider, Salford, in a penalty shoot-out there.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head



Ipswich is on an 8-match unbeaten run.

Preston lost 2 previous confrontations with a total score of 0-7.

As for the head-to-head battles, the hosts have a slight advantage. It is reasonable to mention that the teams often play for a draw.

Prediction



The opponents are in good shape at the start of the season, but the bookmakers’ sympathies are with the hosts. It’s pretty hard to disagree, especially when we have a look at Preston’s 2 previous matches. Therefore, I will bet on Ipswich.

