RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Ipswich vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023

Ipswich vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Ipswich vs Preston prediction
Ipswich Ipswich
Championship England 07 oct 2023, 10:00 Ipswich - Preston
-
- : -
England, Ipswich, Portman Road
Preston Preston
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Ipswich
Odds: 1.76

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Ipswich will compete with Preston as part of the 7th round of the English Championship. The match will take place on Saturday, October 7 and will start at 16:00 CET.

Ipswich


Ipswich even became the champion of England in the middle of the previous century. There have been no such successes in the history of the club since then. The team mainly plays in the Championship and the League One.

“The Tractor Boys” were in the Premier League back in the early 2000s. After this, they periodically fought for promotion through the play-offs, which was always unsuccessful.

Speaking about the current season, Ipswich has established itself among the leaders of the Championship with serious claims to the promotion. The club is in the 2nd place with 25 points in its asset.

Preston


Preston North End is the first ever winner of the English Football League, which was founded in 1888. The club achieved the first “golden double” in the history of football, winning both the championship and the FA Cup without suffering a single defeat in the season of 1888/1889 – as a result, it received the nickname of “the Invincibles”.

Preston has not performed in the Premier League since the early 1960s. As for the current season, it is closer than ever to try for promotion. Preston has not lost in the Championship in this draw yet and remains among the leaders. The club, having got 20 points, is currently in the 3rd position.

It is also worth noting that Preston has already been eliminated from the EFL Cup. The team lost to the League Two outsider, Salford, in a penalty shoot-out there.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head


Ipswich is on an 8-match unbeaten run.

Preston lost 2 previous confrontations with a total score of 0-7.

As for the head-to-head battles, the hosts have a slight advantage. It is reasonable to mention that the teams often play for a draw.

Prediction


The opponents are in good shape at the start of the season, but the bookmakers’ sympathies are with the hosts. It’s pretty hard to disagree, especially when we have a look at Preston’s 2 previous matches. Therefore, I will bet on Ipswich.

Prediction on game Win Ipswich
Odds: 1.76

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Empoli vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Serie A Italy Today, 12:30 Empoli vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Empoli Odds: 1.87 Udinese Recommended MelBet
Al-Ittihad vs Al Ahli prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Pro League Saudi Arabia Today, 14:00 Al-Ittihad vs Al Ahli prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Al-Ittihad Odds: 1.81 Al-Ahli Jeddah Bet now MelBet
Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Borussia Moenchengladbach Odds: 2.11 Mainz 05 Bet now MelBet
Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Lecce Odds: 1.82 Sassuolo Recommended MelBet
Athletic vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Athletic vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Athletic Bilbao Odds: 1.65 Almeria Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:51 Manchester City will pay Haaland even more Football news Today, 04:26 The coach was beaten, the players were arrested: the Conference League match ended in scandal Football news Today, 03:00 Luis Enrique continues to be criticized for his crushing defeat in the Champions League Football news Today, 02:46 Four PSG players were suspended for insulting fans Football news Today, 02:35 Inter Miami was encouraged by the timing of Messi's return to the field Football news Today, 02:27 Moyes speaks out about West Ham's record in European competition Football news Today, 02:21 Beckham explained how negotiations for Messi began Football news Today, 00:57 Messi could return to Europe soon Football news Today, 00:42 Replay of the match Tottenham - Liverpool: UEFA gave the green light Football news Today, 00:21 Vinicius opposed Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid: the reason is known
Sport Predictions
Football Today Empoli vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Al-Ittihad vs Al Ahli prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Athletic vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Strasbourg vs Nantes prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Luton Town vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Fulham vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Burnley vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Everton vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023