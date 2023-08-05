Prediction on game W1(-1) Odds: 1.87 100% Bonus up to $108 4.20 Bet now

On August 9, Portman Road (Ipswich) will host the 1/64 final match of the EFL Cup, in which Ipswich will compete with Bristol Rovers. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Ipswich



The club had the good fortune to play under the rule of truly legendary coaches. To be more precise, it was the place where they began their path to success, which even brought knighthoods. As a result, it was Alf Ramsey who took the only championship title in the history of “the Tractor Boys” in 1962. And Bobby Robson, whose time came in almost two decades, could not repeat that result (although he took the 2nd place twice), but won both the FA Cup and the UEFA Cup. Still, there were no more such personalities and, as a result, “the Town”, which had regularly played in the Premier League at the beginning of this century and even made its way to the UEFA Cup, found itself in the League One And only being under the rule of Kieran Mckenna, the team had “shockedly” spent the spring and got the 2nd place and was promoted straight back to the Championship. The club started there with an away match on the field of ambitious Sunderland already on Sunday.

Bristol Rovers



The team is often confused by people, who are not particularly deeply immersed in English football, with its neighbour, the more successful, if we take into account the late times, “City”, which plays in the Championship. “The Pirates” have recently “hung” out even in the League Two. Still, Joey Barton, the very talented, but extremely eccentric football player (someone like Jack Grealish of his era), turned out to be, at least for this level, a suitable manager in 2021. He and his wards achieved a promotion in 2022 and the previous season brought the 17th place in League One – it means that there was no serious threat of relegation. “The Rovers” started the new championship in Portsmouth, playing with the club of the same name. And, having led the score for a long time, it missed the victory in the very end, in the 2nd added minute of the game.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Speaking about the previous season, the clubs met each other in the League One, when Ipswich won at the home arena and took a goalless draw on the away field.

Predictions



Bookmakers are not waiting for a real battle – a representative of a clearly higher division plays at the home arena. We bet on the victory of “the Tractor Boys” with “a -1 goal handicap” (odd: 1.87).

