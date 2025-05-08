RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Ipswich vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 10 May 2025

Ipswich vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 10 May 2025

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Ipswich vs Brentford prediction Photo: https://x.com/EKscouting
Ipswich Ipswich
English Premier League 10 may 2025, 10:00 Ipswich - Brentford
-
- : -
England, Ipswich, Portman Road
Brentford Brentford
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Brentford Win & Total over 2.5
Odds: 2.16
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
Betwinner 4.75
Bet now

On May 10, 2025, Portman Road in Ipswich will host another Premier League clash as Ipswich take on Brentford. Here’s a combined bet suggestion with strong odds for success.

Ipswich

After the "Tractor Boys" earned promotion to the top flight and made only modest moves in the summer transfer window, it became clear that simply staying up would be a huge achievement for Kieran McKenna’s side. As we’ve seen many times before, such an approach rarely pays off. Ipswich managed to stay in the survival battle up until mid-season, but with ten rounds to go, it was clear their chances had all but evaporated, and all the newly promoted teams from the Championship were set for a swift return.

The manager’s future is now in doubt. While McKenna attracted interest from top Premier League clubs right after promotion, after a lackluster campaign, there are no obvious suitors on the horizon.

The team has three more Premier League matches to play before saying farewell to the top division — and it’s uncertain when they’ll get another shot at a return. The final stretch of fixtures is quite manageable: two home games against Brentford and West Ham, and a trip to Leicester. With such opponents, Ipswich have the chance to make a statement on their way out. However, current form is far from ideal: just one win and three draws in their last 11 Premier League matches.

Brentford

Brentford have cemented their reputation as a bold and stubborn side in recent seasons. The team’s stars — Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa — have been a revelation this campaign, each netting 18 goals so far, with three matches still to play. Both are hot properties on the transfer market, and to be frank, Mbeumo has outgrown Brentford’s level. It’s very likely we’ll see the Cameroonian at a more ambitious club next season.

Thomas Frank’s side are chasing eighth place, which could secure a Europa Conference League spot — if Manchester City win the FA Cup and qualify for Europe via the league. Brentford trail eighth-placed Bournemouth by just a point, but Fulham and Brighton are also in the hunt. In the next round, Brentford host the “Cottagers”, then wrap up the season away at Wolverhampton. This schedule inspires confidence — the "Bees" are fully capable of grabbing that final European place and representing the Premier League in the Conference League.

Brentford’s recent form is also a major plus: they’re unbeaten in five straight matches, winning three, and that run included tough opponents — Chelsea, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Brighton, and Manchester United. This streak only strengthens the belief that Thomas Frank’s men can finish the campaign on a high note.

Probable lineups

  • Ipswich: Palmer, O’Shea, Woolfenden, Burgess, Greaves, Morsy, Taylor, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Enciso, Delap
  • Brentford: Flekken, Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Nørgaard, Yarmolyuk, Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Schade, Wissa

Match facts and H2H

  • Ipswich have lost seven consecutive home matches, conceding at least two goals in each.
  • Brentford have failed to score in only one of their last seven matches.
  • The over 2.5 goals bet has landed in each of Ipswich’s last seven matches.
  • The first meeting between these teams this season was a thriller: Brentford won 4-3 at home.

Prediction

Ipswich, playing in front of their home fans, are unlikely to sit back, while Brentford are in great form. I expect an open match with plenty of chances. The visitors have extra motivation — the hope of clinching a European spot. Taking all factors into account, it’s logical to expect a high-scoring game with a Brentford win. Our bet: "away win (P2) and over 2.5 goals"

Prediction on game Brentford Win & Total over 2.5
Odds: 2.16
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
Betwinner 4.75
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction WTA Rome Masters Today, 13:00 Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2025 Elina Svitolina Odds: 1.75 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro Recommended 1Win
Al Ahly SC vs Al Masry SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 Al Ahly vs Al Masry prediction: Will the hosts secure all three points? Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.52 Al Masry SC Bet now 1xBet
Bristol City vs Sheffield United prediction EFL Championship Today, 15:00 Bristol City vs Sheffield United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 8 May 2025 Bristol City Odds: 1.71 Sheffield United Bet now 1Win
Bodoe/Glimt vs Tottenham prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham: can the Norwegian side pull off a comeback? Bodoe/Glimt Odds: 1.5 Tottenham Recommended 1Win
Talleres vs Libertad prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Talleres Córdoba vs Libertad prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 9, 2025 Talleres Odds: 1.94 Libertad Bet now 1xBet
Velez Sarsfield vs Olimpia prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Vélez Sarsfield vs Olimpia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 9, 2025 Velez Sarsfield Odds: 1.75 Olimpia Bet now 1Win
Racing vs Huracan prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Racing Montevideo vs Huracán: Can Huracán stay on top of the group? Racing Odds: 1.79 Huracan Recommended 1Win
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors prediction NBA Today, 20:30 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: prediction and bet for the May 9, 2025 game Minnesota Timberwolves Odds: 1.71 Golden State Warriors Bet now Melbet
GV San Jose vs Fluminense prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 San Jose vs Fluminense prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025 GV San Jose Odds: 1.6 Fluminense Bet now 1Win
Atletico Nacional vs Internacional prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Atlético Nacional vs Internacional prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 9, 2025 Atletico Nacional Odds: 1.91 Internacional Recommended 22Bet
Cienciano vs Caracas prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 22:00 Cienciano vs Caracas prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 9, 2025 Cienciano Odds: 1.7 Caracas Bet now Melbet
Universitario de Deportes vs Independiente del Valle prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 22:00 Universitario vs Independiente del Valle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025 Universitario de Deportes Odds: 1.6 Independiente del Valle Bet now 1Win
Upcoming matches
All
Chelsea - : - Djurgaarden Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Chelsea
-
Djurgaarden
-
15:00
Manchester United - : - Athletic Club Today, 15:00 Europa League
Manchester United
-
Athletic Club
-
15:00
Fiorentina - : - Real Betis Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Fiorentina
-
Real Betis
-
15:00
Bodoe/Glimt - : - Tottenham Today, 15:00 Europa League
Bodoe/Glimt
-
Tottenham
-
15:00
Velez Sarsfield - : - Olimpia Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Velez Sarsfield
-
Olimpia
-
18:00
Talleres - : - Libertad Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Talleres
-
Libertad
-
18:00
Barcelona SC - : - River Plate Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Barcelona SC
-
River Plate
-
20:30
Atletico Nacional - : - Internacional Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Atletico Nacional
-
Internacional
-
20:30
Universitario de Deportes - : - Independiente del Valle Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Universitario de Deportes
-
Independiente del Valle
-
22:00
Western United FC - : - Adelaide United 09 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western United FC
-
Adelaide United
-
05:35
Latest News
Lifestyle Today, 06:54 Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors Football news Today, 06:44 Hinting at a transfer? Wirtz says he wants to step out of his comfort zone Lifestyle Today, 06:36 "I cried for two days." Lautaro Martínez opens up about his preparation for the Champions League semi-final second leg against Barcelona Football news Today, 06:12 "Glad for the guys." Cardoso comments on record set by Mamelodi Sundowns Lifestyle Today, 05:53 Happy father. Arturo Vidal shares heartfelt birthday message to his eldest son Football news Today, 05:43 Did Mbappé's departure benefit PSG? Donnarumma comments on Kylian's absence from the team Lifestyle Today, 05:32 Fernando Alonso announces partnership with medical laser therapy center Football news Today, 05:17 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings Football news Today, 05:10 "That's not true." Carragher slams Arteta's post-match statements after PSG clash Football news Today, 05:08 Postecoglou mocks Wenger's idea to strip Europa League winners of Champions League spot
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores