Ipswich vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 10 May 2025

Prediction on game Brentford Win & Total over 2.5 Odds: 2.16 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

On May 10, 2025, Portman Road in Ipswich will host another Premier League clash as Ipswich take on Brentford. Here’s a combined bet suggestion with strong odds for success.

Ipswich

After the "Tractor Boys" earned promotion to the top flight and made only modest moves in the summer transfer window, it became clear that simply staying up would be a huge achievement for Kieran McKenna’s side. As we’ve seen many times before, such an approach rarely pays off. Ipswich managed to stay in the survival battle up until mid-season, but with ten rounds to go, it was clear their chances had all but evaporated, and all the newly promoted teams from the Championship were set for a swift return.

The manager’s future is now in doubt. While McKenna attracted interest from top Premier League clubs right after promotion, after a lackluster campaign, there are no obvious suitors on the horizon.

The team has three more Premier League matches to play before saying farewell to the top division — and it’s uncertain when they’ll get another shot at a return. The final stretch of fixtures is quite manageable: two home games against Brentford and West Ham, and a trip to Leicester. With such opponents, Ipswich have the chance to make a statement on their way out. However, current form is far from ideal: just one win and three draws in their last 11 Premier League matches.

Brentford

Brentford have cemented their reputation as a bold and stubborn side in recent seasons. The team’s stars — Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa — have been a revelation this campaign, each netting 18 goals so far, with three matches still to play. Both are hot properties on the transfer market, and to be frank, Mbeumo has outgrown Brentford’s level. It’s very likely we’ll see the Cameroonian at a more ambitious club next season.

Thomas Frank’s side are chasing eighth place, which could secure a Europa Conference League spot — if Manchester City win the FA Cup and qualify for Europe via the league. Brentford trail eighth-placed Bournemouth by just a point, but Fulham and Brighton are also in the hunt. In the next round, Brentford host the “Cottagers”, then wrap up the season away at Wolverhampton. This schedule inspires confidence — the "Bees" are fully capable of grabbing that final European place and representing the Premier League in the Conference League.

Brentford’s recent form is also a major plus: they’re unbeaten in five straight matches, winning three, and that run included tough opponents — Chelsea, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Brighton, and Manchester United. This streak only strengthens the belief that Thomas Frank’s men can finish the campaign on a high note.

See also: Brentford captain Nørgaard believes Liverpool target Mbeumo will leave the club

Probable lineups

Ipswich: Palmer, O’Shea, Woolfenden, Burgess, Greaves, Morsy, Taylor, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Enciso, Delap

Palmer, O’Shea, Woolfenden, Burgess, Greaves, Morsy, Taylor, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Enciso, Delap Brentford: Flekken, Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Nørgaard, Yarmolyuk, Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Schade, Wissa

Match facts and H2H

Ipswich have lost seven consecutive home matches, conceding at least two goals in each.

Brentford have failed to score in only one of their last seven matches.

The over 2.5 goals bet has landed in each of Ipswich’s last seven matches.

The first meeting between these teams this season was a thriller: Brentford won 4-3 at home.

Prediction

Ipswich, playing in front of their home fans, are unlikely to sit back, while Brentford are in great form. I expect an open match with plenty of chances. The visitors have extra motivation — the hope of clinching a European spot. Taking all factors into account, it’s logical to expect a high-scoring game with a Brentford win. Our bet: "away win (P2) and over 2.5 goals"