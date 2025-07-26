Internacional vs Vasco prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 28, 2025

Prediction on game Win Internacional Odds: 1.62 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On July 28, 2025, the Beira-Rio Stadium in Porto Alegre will host a match of the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship between Internacional and Vasco da Gama.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

In the last 5 head-to-head games: 3 wins for Internacional, 2 wins for Vasco, no draws.

These clashes are often heated — on average, more than 5 yellow cards are shown per match.

Both sides are former Brazilian champions: Vasco have 4 titles, Internacional have 3.

Total H2H in all competitions: Internacional wins — 24, Vasco wins — 17, draws — 17.

In 2023, Vasco broke their winless streak in Porto Alegre with a stunning 2-1 victory.

Match preview:

Both teams are chasing different goals: the hosts are looking to secure a spot in the top half of the table and move closer to the Copa Libertadores zone, while the visitors from Rio are still fighting for survival.

Internacional come into this clash in fine form — three consecutive wins, including two clean sheets at home, have lifted them to 20 points and 10th place in the standings. The team is showing discipline at the back and focuses on central combinations, where captain and playmaker Alan Patrick pulls the strings. Also worth highlighting is the consistent play of Ecuadorian striker Enner Valencia, who is a constant threat in attack.

Vasco da Gama, on the other hand, are in a much tougher spot. This storied club sits 16th, just a few points above the relegation zone, and their away form has been disappointing: only one win and four defeats in their last six road games. On top of that, they've suffered a blow with the injury of key man Philippe Coutinho, further weakening their already shaky attack. The main hope rests on experienced striker Pablo Vegetti, a player who can find the net even with minimal opportunities.

Probable lineups:

Internacional: Rochet — Aguirre, Vitão, Victor Gabriel, Bernabei — Thiago Maia, Bruno Henrique — Wesley, Alan Patrick, Borré — Valencia.

Vasco da Gama: Léo Jardim — Piton, Maicon, Victor Luís, Paulo Henrique — Tchê Tchê, Jair — Rayan, Nuno Moreira, Alex Teixeira — Vegetti.

Prediction for Internacional vs Vasco:

This promises to be a tense encounter: Internacional will look to dominate possession, while Vasco will seek their chances on the counter. Any mistake could prove costly, especially for the side battling to avoid the drop. But the hosts’ class and current form make them clear favorites in this contest. The smart bet here is Internacional to win (odds 1.62)