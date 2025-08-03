RU RU ES ES FR FR
Internacional vs São Paulo: Will São Paulo extend their winning streak?

Photo: https://x.com/SaoPauloFC
Internacional
03 aug 2025, 19:30
- : -
Sao Paulo
In the 18th round of Brazil's Série A, Internacional will host São Paulo on their home turf. The match is scheduled for the night of Monday, August 4, kicking off at 1:30 a.m. Central European Time. Here’s our preview and prediction for this high-stakes clash.

Internacional vs São Paulo: Match facts and head-to-head

  • São Paulo are riding a four-game winning streak and are unbeaten in their last five matches.
  • Internacional have lost just once in their previous five outings.
  • Internacional have failed to win in their last two home games.
  • Both teams have scored at least once in each of their last five matches.
  • Both clubs currently have a negative goal difference.
  • Internacional win to nil in 28% of their matches, while São Paulo do so in 19%.
  • São Paulo are shut out less often: 12% of their games compared to 16% for Internacional.
  • In the previous head-to-head, Internacional defeated São Paulo 3-1 and are unbeaten in their last three encounters.

Internacional vs São Paulo: Match preview

The teams sit close together in the league table, and victory here could see one leapfrog the other. Internacional trail São Paulo by just a single point.

The hosts currently occupy 11th place with 21 points from 16 matches. In their last outing, Internacional suffered a 1-2 defeat, but before that they went on a four-match unbeaten run, collecting three wins and a draw. The team have consistently found the net at least once in each of their past five games.

São Paulo are eighth, with 22 points from 17 matches, meaning they’ve played one more game and could slip in the table based on points dropped. That makes this fixture especially critical for São Paulo. A win would see them pull four points clear. Additionally, São Paulo have won their last four matches and are unbeaten in five.

Probable line-ups

  • Internacional: Rochet, Clayton, Vitor Gabriel, Aguirre, Bernabe, Thiago Maia, Bruno Henrique, Gustavo, Alan Patrick, Wesley, Borré
  • São Paulo: Rafael, Dias, Franco, Ferraresi, Arboleda, Cedric, Alisson, Marcos Antonio, Bobadilla, Luciano, Ferreirinha

Prediction

With both teams so close in the standings, the importance of this match cannot be overstated. São Paulo are currently in excellent form. I expect the visitors to at least avoid defeat here, so I’m backing São Paulo double chance at odds of 1.79.

