Inter vs Verona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025

On May 3, 2025, at the 'Giuseppe Meazza' in Milan, the 35th round of the Italian Serie A will see Inter take on Verona. Here’s a combined bet with solid odds for success.

Inter

Inter welcomes Verona just days after an exhausting and emotionally charged trip to Barcelona, where Simone Inzaghi’s side put on a true football spectacle. By the 21st minute, the Nerazzurri were already up 2-0, catching not only the opposition but the whole of European football by surprise. However, this Barcelona is not a team to give up so easily—by halftime, the score was level again. Inter regained the lead early in the second half, but the hosts quickly responded—the thrilling, high-stakes battle finished in a dramatic 3-3 draw.

Few expected Inter to hold strong in Spain and return with a result that keeps their hopes of reaching the final alive. Still, scoring three away goals no longer offers any advantage—the away goals rule has been scrapped, so everything will be decided in the return leg at the 'Giuseppe Meazza.'

Inter suffered a significant blow with the injury to Lautaro Martínez—the undisputed leader of their attack and a vital figure for the squad. The Argentine lasted only the first half before being forced off, visibly uncomfortable. What’s more concerning is that the injury occurred without any contact—just a sudden movement, which typically raises red flags for the medical staff.

Now, the team’s full focus must shift to Verona—a side that, despite their position in the standings, is capable of causing problems for anyone. Especially now, with Inter having no margin for error.

After two straight league defeats, Simone Inzaghi’s men have lost their grip on the Serie A lead and are now in pursuit mode. They trail Napoli by three points with just four rounds left. In this scenario, every match takes on the weight of a final—Inter must take maximum points and hope for Napoli to slip up. Any dropped points could be fatal in the race for the Scudetto.

Verona

Verona heads into this clash sitting 15th in the table, seven points clear of the relegation zone. While the situation isn’t critical, safety is far from secured. In the run-in, the Gialloblu have more winnable fixtures: Empoli, Lecce, and Como. Even without considering the table, it’s clear that picking up points in those games is much easier than away to a motivated and far superior Inter side.

However, given that Inter played a hugely intense Champions League match just days ago, they will inevitably rotate their squad. Add to that the emotional toll from both the Barcelona clash and the tense Serie A title race. All of this could affect Inter’s energy, sharpness, and tactical cohesion—something Verona will look to exploit.

Still, Zanetti’s men are struggling for form themselves. Their last victory came five rounds ago—since then, they’ve drawn three and lost two in a row. What’s more, across those five games, Verona has managed just a single goal, highlighting serious attacking issues and a lack of cutting edge in the final third.

Probable lineups

Inter: Sommer, Bisseck, de Vrij, Bastoni, Darmian, Barella, Asllani, Çalhanoğlu, Dimarco, Correa, Thuram

Sommer, Bisseck, de Vrij, Bastoni, Darmian, Barella, Asllani, Çalhanoğlu, Dimarco, Correa, Thuram Verona: Montipò, Dawidowicz, Coppola, Valentini, Çetin, Duda, Serdar, Bradarić, Bernede, Caprari, Mosquera

Match facts and H2H

Inter have failed to keep a clean sheet at home in their last seven matches.

Each of Verona’s last six games has seen under 2.5 total goals.

In the first half of the season, Inter dismantled Verona away with a 5-0 rout.

All of the last seven head-to-heads at Inter’s ground have ended in home wins.

Verona has only managed to score in two of those seven matches, netting just once each time.

Prediction

Despite fatigue, Inter should claim all three points on quality alone. Verona’s attack has been toothless, and the Nerazzurri are likely to play pragmatically, with an eye on their Tuesday fixture. Our pick: 'Inter to win and under 3.5 total goals' at odds of 1.89.