Inter vs Salzburg prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023

Inter will compete with Salzburg from Austria as part of the 3rd round of the group stage of the Champions League. The battle will take place at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan on October 24 and will start at 18:45 CET.

Inter



Simone Inzaghi’s team looks convincing in the new season. Inter is in excellent shape – it has achieved 7 wins in its 9 opening matches. The captain, Lautaro Martinez, has already scored 11 goals in the current championship and leads the race of the top scorers.

Inter started in the Champions League with an away match against Real Sociedad. Having conceded at the very beginning, the Italian grandee managed to save the draw and win back at the end of the game. The goal was scored by the higher mentioned footballer, Lautaro. As for the 2nd round, “the Nerazzurri” beat Benfica at the home arena. The team did not convert a lot of scoring chances and won thanks to the only goal of Marcus Thuram.

Salzburg



This team has been playing at the group stage of the Champions League for the fifth year in a row and has already caused quite a few great sensations in Europe.

Despite the higher mentioned fact, it, so far, has only managed to make it to the play-offs once. And it has got everything to repeat the success in the new season.

Salzburg unexpectedly defeated Benfica in the 1st round, moreover, that 2-0 victory happened on the field of the opponent; still, then it lost to Sociedad with the same result.

The things are also going well in the championship. The team loses 4 points to the leading competitor, Sturm.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Inter scored in every match, without exception, in the current season.

• Salzburg is unbeaten in 16 previous away confrontations.

• The opponents played against each other in the UEFA Cup final in 1994. Inter won both matches.

Prediction



The hosts must achieve a convincing victory, but Salzburg has nowhere to retreat. If we take into account the attacking football that the Austrian team demonstrates, I suggest betting on “total: over 2.5”.

