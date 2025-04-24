Inter vs Roma preview, H2H and probable lineups – April 27, 2025

Prediction on game Win Inter Odds: 1.79 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

On Sunday, April 27, 2025, an important Serie A match will take place as Inter hosts AS Roma at their stadium. The teams are pursuing different goals ahead of their head-to-head encounter: Inter is fighting for the championship and a place in the Champions League, while Roma aims to secure their position in the top 6. I suggest betting on the winner of this game.

Inter

Currently, Inter shares the top spot with Napoli, having the same number of points but ahead on goal difference. In the last round, Inter suffered a defeat against Bologna away with a result of 0-1, which allowed Napoli to close in, and now every mistake could cost Inter the lead in the championship. Inter has not won in the last three matches, and the team has not won in two consecutive home games.

Additionally, there is bad news for Inter from the Coppa Italia: the team was eliminated from the tournament after losing to Milan in the semi-final's second leg 0-3, thus being knocked out on aggregate.

Now, Inter is focused on the battle with Napoli for the Serie A title and is also preparing for the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona.

In the first round of the current championship, Inter won against Roma away with a narrow score of 1-0.

Roma

Roma, on the other hand, is in 7th place with 57 points and is unbeaten in the last 5 matches, having secured 3 wins and 2 draws. In recent games, Roma has shown good form, especially in defense, which has allowed them to secure several important victories. The team continues to fight for a spot in the TOP-6 and has a chance to reach the Champions League. In the last round, Roma secured a victory over Verona with a result of 1-0, and before that, there were two very important draws: in the crucial match against Lazio 1-1 and a home draw 1-1 with Juventus.

Away from home, the Romans show less confident play, having secured only 5 wins in 16 Serie A matches. It is also worth noting that in head-to-head meetings, Roma has lost to Inter in 4 consecutive matches, which adds intrigue to the upcoming game.

Probable lineups

Inter: Sommer, Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni, Carlos Augusto, Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Correa, Martinez.

Sommer, Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni, Carlos Augusto, Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Correa, Martinez. Roma: Svilar, Celik, Mancini, N'Dicka, Angelino, Cristante, Kone, Saelemaekers, Sule, Pellegrini, Dovbyk.

Interesting facts and head-to-head meetings

Inter has not won in 5 of their last 7 matches.

5 of Inter's last 6 matches have ended with a total of more than 2.5 goals.

Roma is unbeaten in 13 of their last 14 matches.

Inter has won 8 of the last 9 head-to-head meetings against Roma.

3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings have ended with a total of less than 2.5 goals.

Match prediction Inter vs Roma

Based on the current form of the teams, Inter appears to be the favorite for the upcoming match. Despite recent setbacks such as the defeat to Bologna and elimination from the Coppa Italia, the team continues to fight for the championship and will strive to redeem themselves in front of their home fans. Roma, despite good form in recent games and ambitions to reach the Champions League, struggles away from home and has an unsuccessful record in head-to-head meetings with Inter. My bet for this match is Inter's victory with odds of 1.79.