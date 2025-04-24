RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Inter vs Roma preview, H2H and probable lineups – April 27, 2025

Inter vs Roma preview, H2H and probable lineups – April 27, 2025

Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Inter vs Roma prediction Photo: https://x.com/sonosiboni/Author unknownn
Inter Inter
Serie A Italy 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Inter - Roma
-
- : -
Italy, Milano, Giuseppe Meazza
Roma Roma
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Inter
Odds: 1.79

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
22Bet 4.30
Bet now

On Sunday, April 27, 2025, an important Serie A match will take place as Inter hosts AS Roma at their stadium. The teams are pursuing different goals ahead of their head-to-head encounter: Inter is fighting for the championship and a place in the Champions League, while Roma aims to secure their position in the top 6. I suggest betting on the winner of this game.

Inter

Currently, Inter shares the top spot with Napoli, having the same number of points but ahead on goal difference. In the last round, Inter suffered a defeat against Bologna away with a result of 0-1, which allowed Napoli to close in, and now every mistake could cost Inter the lead in the championship. Inter has not won in the last three matches, and the team has not won in two consecutive home games.

Additionally, there is bad news for Inter from the Coppa Italia: the team was eliminated from the tournament after losing to Milan in the semi-final's second leg 0-3, thus being knocked out on aggregate.

Now, Inter is focused on the battle with Napoli for the Serie A title and is also preparing for the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona.

In the first round of the current championship, Inter won against Roma away with a narrow score of 1-0.

Roma

Roma, on the other hand, is in 7th place with 57 points and is unbeaten in the last 5 matches, having secured 3 wins and 2 draws. In recent games, Roma has shown good form, especially in defense, which has allowed them to secure several important victories. The team continues to fight for a spot in the TOP-6 and has a chance to reach the Champions League. In the last round, Roma secured a victory over Verona with a result of 1-0, and before that, there were two very important draws: in the crucial match against Lazio 1-1 and a home draw 1-1 with Juventus.

Away from home, the Romans show less confident play, having secured only 5 wins in 16 Serie A matches. It is also worth noting that in head-to-head meetings, Roma has lost to Inter in 4 consecutive matches, which adds intrigue to the upcoming game.

Probable lineups

  • Inter: Sommer, Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni, Carlos Augusto, Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Correa, Martinez.
  • Roma: Svilar, Celik, Mancini, N'Dicka, Angelino, Cristante, Kone, Saelemaekers, Sule, Pellegrini, Dovbyk.

Interesting facts and head-to-head meetings

  • Inter has not won in 5 of their last 7 matches.
  • 5 of Inter's last 6 matches have ended with a total of more than 2.5 goals.
  • Roma is unbeaten in 13 of their last 14 matches.
  • Inter has won 8 of the last 9 head-to-head meetings against Roma.
  • 3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings have ended with a total of less than 2.5 goals.

Match prediction Inter vs Roma

Based on the current form of the teams, Inter appears to be the favorite for the upcoming match. Despite recent setbacks such as the defeat to Bologna and elimination from the Coppa Italia, the team continues to fight for the championship and will strive to redeem themselves in front of their home fans. Roma, despite good form in recent games and ambitions to reach the Champions League, struggles away from home and has an unsuccessful record in head-to-head meetings with Inter. My bet for this match is Inter's victory with odds of 1.79.

Prediction on game Win Inter
Odds: 1.79

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
22Bet 4.30
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk prediction Mutua Madrid Open 25 apr 2025, 09:30 Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk prediction and betting tips - April 25, 2025 Emma Raducanu Odds: 1.94 Marta Kostyuk Recommended Betwinner
Brisbane Roar FC vs Wellington Phoenix prediction A-League Men Australia 26 apr 2025, 01:00 Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.59 Wellington Phoenix Bet now 1xBet
Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC prediction A-League Men Australia 26 apr 2025, 03:00 Newcastle Jets vs Sydney Wanderers prediction: can the visitors secure three points? Newcastle Jets Odds: 2.02 Western Sydney Wanderers FC Bet now 1xBet
Melbourne City FC vs Adelaide United prediction A-League Men Australia 26 apr 2025, 05:35 Melbourne City vs Adelaide United: can Adelaide secure an A-League playoff spot? Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.72 Adelaide United Recommended 1Win
Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 07:30 QPR vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 26, 2025 Queens Park Rangers Odds: 1.96 Burnley Bet now 1xBet
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs AmaZulu prediction South African Betway Premiership 26 apr 2025, 09:00 Golden Arrows vs AmaZulu prediction, H2H and probable lineups – April 26, 2025 Lamontville Golden Arrows Odds: 1.66 AmaZulu Bet now 1xBet
Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Bundesliga Germany 26 apr 2025, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction: are we in for a goal fest? Hoffenheim Odds: 2.06 Borussia Dortmund Recommended Melbet
Holstein Kiel vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Bundesliga Germany 26 apr 2025, 09:30 Holstein Kiel vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Holstein Kiel Odds: 1.5 Borussia Moenchengladbach Bet now 1xBet
Wolverhampton vs Leicester prediction English Premier League 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Wolverhampton vs Leicester: will Wolverhampton continue their winning streak? Wolverhampton Odds: 1.54 Leicester Bet now 1Win
Millwall vs Swansea prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Millwall vs Swansea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Millwall Odds: 1.6 Swansea Recommended 1xBet
Middlesbrough vs Norwich prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Middlesbrough vs Norwich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Middlesbrough Odds: 1.86 Norwich Bet now 1xBet
Hull vs Derby prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Hull City vs Derby County prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Hull Odds: 1.8 Derby Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Macarthur FC - : - Melbourne Victory 25 apr 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Macarthur FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
VfB Stuttgart - : - FC Heidenheim 25 apr 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
VfB Stuttgart
-
FC Heidenheim
-
14:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Nice 25 apr 2025, 14:45 Ligue 1 France
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Nice
-
14:45
Brisbane Roar FC - : - Wellington Phoenix 26 apr 2025, 01:00 A-League Men Australia
Brisbane Roar FC
-
Wellington Phoenix
-
01:00
Newcastle Jets - : - Western Sydney Wanderers FC 26 apr 2025, 03:00 A-League Men Australia
Newcastle Jets
-
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
03:00
Melbourne City FC - : - Adelaide United 26 apr 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Melbourne City FC
-
Adelaide United
-
05:35
Chelsea - : - Everton 26 apr 2025, 07:30 English Premier League
Chelsea
-
Everton
-
07:30
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - AmaZulu 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
AmaZulu
-
09:00
Kaizer Chiefs - : - Marumo Gallants 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
-
Marumo Gallants
-
09:00
Polokwane City - : - SuperSport United 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Polokwane City
-
SuperSport United
-
09:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:35 Alajuelense Fined Heavily After National Classic for Repeated Offenses and Misconduct Football news Today, 22:29 Costa Rican Football Rocked as Santos Deemed Technically Bankrupt by Fedefútbol Football news Today, 22:20 MLS Clubs Eye Jamie Vardy After Leicester Farewell Amid Retirement Concerns Football news Today, 21:35 FIFA Sets Tentative Date and Venue for América vs LAFC Despite Ongoing TAS Ruling on León Football news Today, 21:18 São Paulo Working on Deal With Lazio to Keep Marcos Antônio Past June Football news Today, 21:05 Gallardo Nears Final Lineup as River Gears Up for Superclásico Clash Football news Today, 20:34 Peru Set to Appoint World Cup Veteran as Next Head Coach Football news Today, 20:15 PSG Acquires Miramar Misiones in Strategic Sports Alliance Football news Today, 19:50 Sporting Cristal Handed Tough Sanction Over Racist Incidents in Liga 1 Football news Today, 19:43 Chucky Lozano Breaks Silence Over Mexico Snub and Eyes National Team Return
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores