Inter vs Milan: Who will become the first finalist of the Coppa Italia?

On Wednesday, April 23, we anticipate the second leg of the Coppa Italia, where Inter will host Milan at their home ground. The kickoff is set for 21:00 Central European Time. We offer a bet on the match winner.

Inter vs Milan: facts and head-to-head

The first meeting between these teams ended in a draw – 1:1.

Inter is showcasing excellent home form: 11 matches unbeaten, nine of which ended in victory.

Milan has secured only one win in their last five encounters. Away from home – four losses in six matches.

Inter has conceded at least one goal in the last seven games.

Inter has never left their home ground without scoring a goal.

Inter has lost only 8% of the current season's matches where they failed to score, Milan – 11%.

In 46% of the season's games, Inter won while keeping a clean sheet. For Milan, such matches account for 22%.

In 38% of this season's fixtures, Inter scored in both halves.

In the last five head-to-head meetings, Inter won once, Milan twice. Two matches ended in a draw.

Inter vs Milan: match preview

Inter is navigating a highly intense stretch of the season. The Nerazzurri are competing on three fronts: Serie A, Coppa Italia, and the Champions League. In the Cup, the team started from the Round of 16, where they defeated Udinese 2:0. In the quarterfinals, Lazio was also subdued 2:0. The first semifinal with Milan ended in a hard-fought 1:1 draw: they conceded first but equalized in the middle of the second half. In the latest Serie A round, Inter lost to Bologna 0:1, yet they still hold the top spot in the table, despite being level on points with Napoli – 71 each.

Milan is having an extremely inconsistent season. In the league, the team ranks ninth with 51 points. Securing a European competition spot will be challenging – they are six points behind the sixth position with five Serie A rounds remaining. In the Coppa Italia, the Rossoneri also began from the Round of 16, where they crushed Sassuolo 6:1. In the quarterfinals, they confidently overcame Roma 3:1. In the first semifinal meeting, they were close to a narrow victory. However, stability remains elusive: in the last five matches, Milan has secured only one victory, lost twice, and drew twice.

Probable lineups

Inter: Sommer; Bisseck, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Augusto; Martinez, Arnautovic

Milan: Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Jimenez, Fofana, Reijnders, Hernandez; Pulisic, Abraham, Leao

Prediction

Milan has been handling Inter fairly well lately, but the team's overall results leave much to be desired. Inter looks strong at home and maintains a realistic chance at a treble. Therefore, a bet on the Nerazzurri's victory with odds of 1.95 seems justified.