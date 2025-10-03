Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.5 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On October 4, 2025, the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan will host a Serie A Matchday 6 clash, as Inter welcomes Cremonese.

Match preview

Inter approaches this fixture in high spirits after a confident Champions League performance, where the club dispatched Slavia Prague without much trouble. In Serie A, the Nerazzurri have also found their groove, clinching back-to-back victories against Cagliari (2-0) and Sassuolo (2-1).

However, before that, Cristian Chivu’s men suffered two defeats—against Juventus (3-4) and Udinese (1-2). These results currently keep the Milanese side in fifth place in the league standings.

Cremonese, meanwhile, have pleasantly surprised at the start of the season: in their opening five matches under Davide Nicola, the team remains unbeaten. The "Tigers" stunned both Milan (2-1) and Sassuolo (3-2), then earned three consecutive draws—against Verona (0-0), Parma (0-0), and Como (1-1).

This strong start has earned Cremonese nine points and a lofty seventh place in the Serie A table.

Match facts and head-to-head

Inter are on a four-match winning streak.

Five of Inter’s last seven matches have featured over two goals.

Inter have scored first in six of their last seven games.

Cremonese are also unbeaten in their last five outings.

Four of Cremonese’s last six matches have seen fewer than three goals.

These teams have met only twice in their history, with Inter prevailing both times: a 3-1 home win and a 2-1 victory away.

Probable lineups

Inter: Sommer – Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni – Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco – Esposito, Martinez

Sommer – Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni – Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco – Esposito, Martinez Cremonese: Silvestri – Terracciano, Baschirotto, Bianchetti – Zerbin, Bondo, Grassi, Vandeputte, Pezzella – Bonazzoli, Vasquez

Prediction

In my view, this Inter clash is set to be another high-scoring affair—Cristian Chivu’s side have made a habit of thrilling matches this season. I expect the Nerazzurri to score at least twice, but they could well concede as well. The most logical bet here is over 2.5 goals.



