Inter vs Cremonese prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 4, 2025
On October 4, 2025, the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan will host a Serie A Matchday 6 clash, as Inter welcomes Cremonese.
Match preview
Inter approaches this fixture in high spirits after a confident Champions League performance, where the club dispatched Slavia Prague without much trouble. In Serie A, the Nerazzurri have also found their groove, clinching back-to-back victories against Cagliari (2-0) and Sassuolo (2-1).
However, before that, Cristian Chivu’s men suffered two defeats—against Juventus (3-4) and Udinese (1-2). These results currently keep the Milanese side in fifth place in the league standings.
Cremonese, meanwhile, have pleasantly surprised at the start of the season: in their opening five matches under Davide Nicola, the team remains unbeaten. The "Tigers" stunned both Milan (2-1) and Sassuolo (3-2), then earned three consecutive draws—against Verona (0-0), Parma (0-0), and Como (1-1).
This strong start has earned Cremonese nine points and a lofty seventh place in the Serie A table.
Match facts and head-to-head
- Inter are on a four-match winning streak.
- Five of Inter’s last seven matches have featured over two goals.
- Inter have scored first in six of their last seven games.
- Cremonese are also unbeaten in their last five outings.
- Four of Cremonese’s last six matches have seen fewer than three goals.
- These teams have met only twice in their history, with Inter prevailing both times: a 3-1 home win and a 2-1 victory away.
Probable lineups
- Inter: Sommer – Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni – Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco – Esposito, Martinez
- Cremonese: Silvestri – Terracciano, Baschirotto, Bianchetti – Zerbin, Bondo, Grassi, Vandeputte, Pezzella – Bonazzoli, Vasquez
Prediction
In my view, this Inter clash is set to be another high-scoring affair—Cristian Chivu’s side have made a habit of thrilling matches this season. I expect the Nerazzurri to score at least twice, but they could well concede as well. The most logical bet here is over 2.5 goals.