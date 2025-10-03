RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Inter vs Cremonese prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 4, 2025

Inter vs Cremonese prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 4, 2025

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Inter vs Cremonese prediction https://x.com/Inter/status/1973281732779712706
Inter Inter
Serie A Italy (Round 6) 04 oct 2025, 12:00
- : -
Italy, Milano, Giuseppe Meazza
Cremonese Cremonese
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.5
Odds: 1.5
Mostbet 4.95


On October 4, 2025, the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan will host a Serie A Matchday 6 clash, as Inter welcomes Cremonese.

Match preview

Inter approaches this fixture in high spirits after a confident Champions League performance, where the club dispatched Slavia Prague without much trouble. In Serie A, the Nerazzurri have also found their groove, clinching back-to-back victories against Cagliari (2-0) and Sassuolo (2-1).

However, before that, Cristian Chivu’s men suffered two defeats—against Juventus (3-4) and Udinese (1-2). These results currently keep the Milanese side in fifth place in the league standings.

Cremonese, meanwhile, have pleasantly surprised at the start of the season: in their opening five matches under Davide Nicola, the team remains unbeaten. The "Tigers" stunned both Milan (2-1) and Sassuolo (3-2), then earned three consecutive draws—against Verona (0-0), Parma (0-0), and Como (1-1).

This strong start has earned Cremonese nine points and a lofty seventh place in the Serie A table.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Inter are on a four-match winning streak.
  • Five of Inter’s last seven matches have featured over two goals.
  • Inter have scored first in six of their last seven games.
  • Cremonese are also unbeaten in their last five outings.
  • Four of Cremonese’s last six matches have seen fewer than three goals.
  • These teams have met only twice in their history, with Inter prevailing both times: a 3-1 home win and a 2-1 victory away.

Probable lineups

  • Inter: Sommer – Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni – Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco – Esposito, Martinez
  • Cremonese: Silvestri – Terracciano, Baschirotto, Bianchetti – Zerbin, Bondo, Grassi, Vandeputte, Pezzella – Bonazzoli, Vasquez

Prediction

In my view, this Inter clash is set to be another high-scoring affair—Cristian Chivu’s side have made a habit of thrilling matches this season. I expect the Nerazzurri to score at least twice, but they could well concede as well. The most logical bet here is over 2.5 goals.

