Inter vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023

Inter will host Benfica in the home match of the 2nd round of the group stage of the Champions League. The match will take place on Tuesday, October 3 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan and will start at 21:00 CET.

Inter


Simone Inzaghi’s team had a great start to the current championship. The Milanese club began with 5 wins in a row. It seemed that “the Black and Blues” looked like the main favourite to win the draw. Still, Inter unexpectedly stumbled. It lost the home battle against Sassuolo a week ago and allowed itself to be overtaken by Milan. Nowadays, the leaders of the Serie A are the tandem of the Milanese clubs. By the way, Inter defeated Salernitana at the weekend. Lautaro Martinez scored the poker.

Inter managed to start in the Champions League with an away match against Real Sociedad. Having conceded at the very beginning of the confrontation, the Italian grandee saved the match – it made a comeback at the end of the match. The goal was scored by the higher mentioned footballer, Lautaro.

Benfica


The team conducted an interesting transfer campaign. Goncalo Ramos was sold to PSG and the goalkeeper, Vlachodimos, was sent to Nottingham Forest. Speaking about the incoming transfers, it is worth highlighting the transfer of Arthur Cabral from Fiorentina (20 million) and the purchase of Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper, Anatoliy Trubin (10 million).

Benfica started the current season with a victory over Porto in the Portuguese Super Cup. The championship began with a defeat made by Boavista, but continued with a winning streak that already includes 6 matches. By the way, “the Eagles” minimally beat Porto at the weekend.

The Portuguese club started with a defeat in the Champions League. Playing in the minority from the 13th minute of the home match, Benfica lost to Salzburg.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


Inter scores in absolutely every match of the current season.

Benfica, taking into account this draw, scores at least 2 goals in away matches this season.

The teams played against each other 4 times – 2 draws and 2 wins for Inter. The last time that happened was in the previous season at the 1/4 final stage of the Champions League. They also argued for reaching the quarter-finals of the UEFA Cup in 2004. Inter became victorious in both cases.

Prediction


I think that the following battle will be characterized by an interesting and effective game. The hosts look like the favourites according to the bookmakers, but I wouldn’t underestimate Benfica. My bet is “both teams to score: yes”.

