Inter vs Barcelona prediction, probable lineups and H2H — May 6, 2025

Inter vs Barcelona prediction, probable lineups and H2H — May 6, 2025

Jan Novak
Inter vs Barcelona prediction Photo: football-italia.net/ Author unknownn
Champions League 06 may 2025, 15:00 Inter - Barcelona
The second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final sees Inter take on Barcelona. The clash will be held in Milan on Tuesday, May 6, with kickoff scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this thrilling encounter.

Match preview

Inter Milan are enjoying another strong season under Simone Inzaghi. The team is battling for the Scudetto and aiming for their second Champions League final in three years.

Domestically, however, things have taken a downturn. Inter crashed out of the Coppa Italia at the hands of AC Milan, sandwiched between Serie A defeats to Bologna and Roma. Napoli quickly seized the initiative, and now the fate of the title is in their own hands.

In their most recent outing, the Nerazzurri barely edged past Verona, and their remaining fixtures include Torino, Lazio, and Como. For their main rivals, just seven points from the final games would be enough to bring the gold medals back to Naples.

It seems Inter are ready to sacrifice the Scudetto in pursuit of Champions League glory. Against Verona, Inzaghi fielded a heavily rotated squad, clearly saving his key players for the showdown with Barça.

One of the major issues for the Milan side is the muscle injury to Lautaro Martínez. The captain and star forward is at risk of missing this crucial match, but there’s still hope in Milan that he can recover in time to help the team reach the final.

Barcelona, led by Hansi Flick, have already claimed two trophies this season. After winning the Spanish Super Cup, the Catalans recently added the Copa del Rey, defeating Real Madrid in the final.

In La Liga, Barça continue to lead, holding a four-point advantage over their closest rivals with just four rounds left. The decisive battle for the title is expected to be El Clásico, which comes right after the Champions League showdown with Inter.

It’s clear that the German manager’s focus is firmly set on the clash with the Italians on the European stage. Flick rested his key players against Valladolid, and it nearly backfired — Barcelona had to come from behind in the second half to snatch a vital win.

It’s worth noting that the Catalans are on the verge of reaching their first Champions League final in a decade. This is an opportunity they cannot afford to miss, especially as they look like one of the main favorites for the trophy. The dream of a treble is alive, and the next match is absolutely crucial. Barcelona haven’t been this close to such an outstanding achievement in years.

Match facts

  • Inter have won just one of their last four home matches.
  • Barcelona have scored in each of their previous 26 matches.
  • Inter average 1.4 goals per game at home, while Barcelona average 1.8 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

  • Inter: Sommer, Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Dimarco, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Thuram, Martínez.
  • Barcelona: Szczęsny, Martin, Cubarsí, Martínez, Garcia, Pedri, De Jong, Gavi, Raphinha, Yamal, Torres.

H2H

  • The first leg in Spain ended in a 3-3 draw.
  • Barcelona have only managed to beat Inter once in six away matches.

Prediction

Bookmakers have the visitors as slight favorites in this one. Flick will be without Koundé, forcing the coach to puzzle over his right-back options. Inter also have their own personnel concerns, but the first leg showed they can compete with Barcelona. The Catalans will try to impose their style, while Inter will likely stick to their usual defensive discipline. I believe Barcelona can capitalize on their chances, so my pick is Barcelona to win with a 0 handicap.

