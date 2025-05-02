RU RU ES ES FR FR
Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 4, 2025

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 4, 2025

MLS USA 03 may 2025, 19:30 Inter Miami CF - New York Red Bulls
USA, Fort Lauderdale, Chase Stadium
One of the key fixtures of the upcoming MLS round will take place this Sunday in Fort Lauderdale, where local side Inter Miami host the New York Red Bulls. Let’s break down a bet on the winner of this clash.

Inter Miami

Inter Miami heads into the upcoming match in a challenging situation, having lost their last three games across all competitions. Two defeats to Vancouver in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals left Miami just short of the final, and sandwiched between those setbacks was a thrilling 4-3 home loss to Dallas in the league. Nevertheless, Miami remains in a strong position on the MLS table—fifth place with 18 points, and they still have a game in hand. A win in the next round could see them leap up to third place.

Home matches continue to be the team’s strong suit: at their stadium, Inter consistently delivers confident attacking performances, scoring in every home game this season.

Their last meeting with the New York Red Bulls stands out in particular, as Miami cruised to a resounding 6-2 victory. Despite their current slump, the team has every reason to believe they can return to winning ways in the upcoming fixture.

New York Red Bulls

After 10 rounds, the New York Red Bulls sit eighth in the league table with 15 points. The team has shown decent form in recent games: last time out, they secured a narrow 1-0 home win over Montreal, previously beat Chicago Fire 2-1, drew with Orlando City, and suffered a 2-1 loss to DC United. That makes it two wins, two losses, and a draw in their last five matches.

However, their away record remains a weak spot. In their last five away games, New York has not managed a single victory. Moreover, they failed to score in four of those matches, conceding a total of nine goals. These stats raise serious concerns ahead of their trip to face an Inter Miami side that is consistently prolific at home.

To make matters worse, the squad is hit by injuries: Edelman, Morales, and Nilis are all set to miss the upcoming fixture.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Inter Miami have lost 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • New York Red Bulls are unbeaten in 7 of their last 9 matches.
  • 5 of New York Red Bulls’ last 6 away games have seen under 2.5 goals.

Probable lineups

  • Inter Miami: Ustari, Weigandt, Luján, Allen, Alba, Redondo, Busquets, Messi, Cremaschi, Allende, Suárez.
  • New York Red Bulls: Coronel, S. Nilis, Duncan, Eyile, Valencia, Stroud, Carvalho, Carmona, Forsberg, Harper, Choupo-Moting.

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls match prediction

Inter Miami come into this match on the back of a rough patch, having lost 3 of their last 4 games. The team is clearly motivated to bounce back and will be eager to use their home advantage to restore confidence. While the New York Red Bulls have shown consistency, they struggle on the road. Considering the form and motivation of both sides, expect a proactive display from the hosts. My pick for this match is an Inter Miami win at odds of 1.65.

