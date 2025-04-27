RU RU ES ES FR FR
Inter Miami vs Dallas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - February 28, 2025

Inter Miami vs Dallas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - February 28, 2025

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Inter Miami CF vs FC Dallas prediction Photo: https://x.com/FCDallas
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF
MLS USA Today, 17:00 Inter Miami CF - FC Dallas
-
- : -
USA, Fort Lauderdale, Chase Stadium
FC Dallas FC Dallas
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On April 28, 2025, a thrilling MLS Matchday 10 clash will take place at the "Chase Stadium" in Fort Lauderdale, featuring Inter Miami and Dallas. There's confidence that the visitors can snatch some points from this encounter.

Inter Miami

Javier Mascherano's squad heads into this regular-season match in a somber mood. Earlier this week, the "Herons" traveled to Vancouver for the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals. The atmosphere at "BC Place" was truly grand: the Canadian fans set an attendance record with 54,405 spectators, and their expectations were met. Although the hosts had to play defensively, they managed a confident 2-0 victory, complicating the path to the continental tournament final for the world football star veterans.

In the previous round, Inter Miami had already shown character in a similar situation: after losing the first quarterfinal match against Los Angeles 0-1, the "Herons" took revenge on their home turf. A Lionel Messi brace helped the team secure a 3-1 victory and advance to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals.

Now, after the defeat in Vancouver, the upcoming game against Dallas in the regular season takes a back seat. Even the support of the home crowd is unlikely to change the perception of this match: the outcome seems entirely unpredictable and could go either way.

Dallas

In the first nine rounds of the championship, Dallas has collected 12 points, placing them in 9th position in the Western Conference standings. Last season, the "Bulls" failed to reach the playoff stage, finishing the campaign in 11th place.

The team is currently showing inconsistent form: in nine matches, Dallas has achieved three wins, three draws, and three losses. All their victories came with a narrow one-goal margin, but it's worth noting an important detail—two of these wins were secured away from home. Moreover, Dallas has yet to lose an away game this season, which boosts their confidence ahead of the visit to Miami.

Probable lineups

  • Miami: Ustari, Weigandt, Lujan, Allen, Alba, Redondo, Bright, Segovia, Cremaschi, Allende, Suarez.
  • Dallas: Paes, Moore, Abubakar, Uroghide, Norris, Shaw, Caic, Julio Santos, Ramiro, Pedrinho, Farrington.

Match facts and H2H

  • Inter Miami remains unbeaten at home this season.
  • Javier Mascherano's team scores in every home game of the season.
  • Dallas has failed to win in their last three consecutive matches.
  • In their recent matches, both teams have struggled to find the back of the net.
  • The head-to-head history between the opponents includes only five matches. Dallas holds a significant advantage with three wins and two draws.
  • The sole meeting on Inter's field ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Dallas.

Prediction

The head-to-head history favors Dallas. Miami faces an important Champions League match in a few days, which will undoubtedly lead to squad rotation in the upcoming game. Based on these factors, betting on the visitors not to lose (X2) seems a good choice. The odds for this outcome are 2.15.

