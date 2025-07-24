Inter Miami vs Cincinnati prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 27, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.6 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the MLS regular season, Inter Miami will face off against Cincinnati. The clash is set to take place in Miami in the early hours of Sunday, July 27. Kick-off is scheduled for 01:15 Central European Time. I suggest a bet on a high-scoring encounter.

Match preview

Inter Miami continues to be one of the most talked-about teams in MLS, thanks to the presence of world-class stars. Mascherano’s squad put in a solid showing at the Club World Cup and is now fully focused on the regular season.

Inter relies on ball possession, creative attacking play, and the individual brilliance of their veteran stars—most notably Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Busquets. The team is known for high-scoring games, especially at home, where the passionate support from fans often pushes them to positive results.

However, a packed schedule and the age of key players often affect the team’s tempo in the second half of matches. In recent rounds, Inter has played an open, attacking style, with the legendary Messi putting up staggering numbers—13 goals and 7 assists in his last eight MLS appearances.

Inter currently sits fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, seven points behind the leaders but with three games in hand. Their playoff spot is all but secured, with the main drama expected to unfold in the fall.

Cincinnati is one of the frontrunners in the MLS Eastern Conference. Pat Noonan’s team is well-organized, disciplined, and adapts well to different opponents.

Cincinnati knows how to capitalize on their chances and make the most of set pieces. Still, away games against high-powered attacking sides like Inter often present challenges.

This team can lose concentration for brief spells. Even so, Cincinnati never backs down and always looks for opportunities in attack, which is why they rightfully lead the Eastern Conference table.

Looking at away games alone, Noonan’s men are the best in the league right now. The regular season usually goes well for them, but they often run into problems in the playoffs. Their best result remains a semifinal appearance in 2023.

Match facts

Inter has lost just one of their last five matches (to Cincinnati, no less).

The Miami side has won three consecutive home games.

Cincinnati has kept clean sheets in two straight matches.

The Ohio club has won four away games in a row.

Inter averages 2.6 goals per game at home, while Cincinnati averages 1.8 goals per game on the road.

Probable lineups

Inter Miami : Rios, Aviles, Falcon, Weigandt, Alba, Busquets, Redondo Solari, Allende, Segovia, Suarez, Messi.

: Rios, Aviles, Falcon, Weigandt, Alba, Busquets, Redondo Solari, Allende, Segovia, Suarez, Messi. Cincinnati: Celentano, Powell, Flores, Robinson, Hadebe, Engel, Anunga, Evander, Buha, Orellano, Kamara.

H2H

Inter has managed to beat Cincinnati only once in their last eight head-to-head meetings.

Cincinnati has celebrated victory at Inter’s ground just once in club history.

Prediction

Previous head-to-head clashes between these teams have often produced high-scoring draws or emphatic wins for one side. Both sides are currently in good form—Inter is solid at home, while Cincinnati leads the Eastern Conference. Defenses are far from flawless, and the attacking talent promises a spectacle. My recommendation: bet on over 3 total goals.