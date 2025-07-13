RU RU ES ES FR FR
Inter Escaldes vs Steaua prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 15, 2025

Inter Escaldes vs Steaua prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 15, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Inter Club d'Escaldes vs FC FCSB prediction
Inter Club d'Escaldes
Today, 14:30
LIVE - 79 : 59
1 : 1
International, Estadi de la FAF
FC FCSB
Sascha Andreu
67’
51’
Risto Radunovic
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.53
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On Tuesday, July 15, the second leg of the Champions League qualifiers will see Inter Club Escaldes from Andorra host Romanian side Steaua.

Key facts and head-to-head:

  • The first leg ended with Steaua winning 3-1 on home soil.
  • Inter are Andorran champions, but have never gone beyond the second qualifying round in European competitions.
  • Steaua are unbeaten in 14 consecutive matches: 9 wins and 1 draw.
  • Inter Escaldes are on a 7-match unbeaten streak at home (across all competitions).
  • In 5 of Inter's last 6 games, there have been over 2.5 total goals.
  • Steaua have far more European cup experience, featuring almost every season.

Match preview:

The first ever meeting between Inter Escaldes and Steaua in the 2025/26 Champions League qualifiers ended in a 3-1 win for the Romanian side. This was their first official clash in history—neither in European tournaments nor in friendlies had they faced off before. Steaua struck twice before halftime, but Inter fought back, pulling one back through Raffina and even scoring a second, which was ruled out for offside.

Inter Escaldes are enjoying a 7-match unbeaten run at home, including both domestic league and European fixtures. The team is known for its attacking output—over 2.5 goals have been scored in 5 of their last 6 games. On average, the club nets more than two goals per home match, but they also concede in almost every outing.

Steaua approach the return leg in fine form: the Romanian club have won 8 of their last 10 matches, including 5 away victories. Their attack is firing on all cylinders, while the defense is solid—just 9 goals conceded in 10 national league games. The team is especially dangerous on the counterattack.

So, while the history between these clubs is only just beginning, the first leg showed that Inter can create chances even against a more decorated opponent. However, the Romanian side looks much more organized and experienced, giving them a significant edge heading into the return match in Andorra.

Probable line-ups:

Inter Escaldes: Diaz – Feher, Sanchez, Torres, Muguruza – Sabater, Alyonso, Mohedano – De la Torre, Raffina, Lopez.

Steaua: Tarnovanu – Cremene, Ngezana, Radunovic, Cretu – Sut, Olaru – Tanase, Chisotti, Politic – Miculescu.

Inter Escaldes vs Steaua prediction:

Inter need to push forward from the very first minutes and play aggressively in attack—their hopes of advancing will depend on getting an early goal in the first half. However, with the experience of the Romanian side, Steaua are well equipped to punish the hosts with their counterattacks and set pieces. Taking all this into account, I confidently predict over 2.5 goals in the match (odds 1.53).

