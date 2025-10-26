Prediction on game Total under 5.5 Odds: 2.15 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On Tuesday, October 28, the 1/64 finals of the Spanish Cup will see Getafe travel to face Inter de Valdemoro. Read on for team breakdowns and a match prediction below.

Match preview

Inter de Valdemoro is a club from the Spanish regional leagues, based in the city of Valdemoro (Madrid). Having climbed into the main draw of the Copa del Rey, they now see this match as a truly unique opportunity: the scale and atmosphere are far beyond their day-to-day reality. Inter de Valdemoro recently advanced past the preliminary round by edging Universitario Julio Suárez FC 3-2 on aggregate. They enter Tuesday's clash as underdogs, likely feeling less pressure but bursting with desire to make their mark.

Getafe CF, a La Liga side, currently sits ninth after ten rounds in the league with 14 points. The team has found the net just ten times, winning only one of their last six matches—a sign of offensive struggles and some vulnerability on the road. Getafe will aim to control proceedings, though statistics show they rarely dominate possession; expect them to try and dictate the tempo, but also to play with caution to avoid conceding early and getting dragged into a battle away from home.

Probable lineups

Inter: Torres, Fernandez, Tote, Zielinski, Requena, Aguirre, Cata, Salmeron, Kity, Briega, Perez

Getafe: Soria; Dakonam, Iglesias, Duarte; Femenia, Milla, Arambarri, Rico; Martin; Liso, Mayoral

Match facts and head-to-head

This is the first ever meeting between these clubs

Each of Getafe’s last five matches have featured two goals or fewer

Getafe have won just two of their last eight matches

Prediction

I expect a tight, low-scoring affair with Getafe dictating play. My prediction: total goals under 5.5 for 2.15