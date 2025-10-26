ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Inter de Valdemoro vs Getafe. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 28, 2025

Inter de Valdemoro vs Getafe. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 28, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Inter de Valdemoro vs Getafe prediction Fran Santiago/Getty Images
Inter de Valdemoro Inter de Valdemoro
Copa del Rey Spain (Round 1) Today, 15:00
- : -
Spain,
Getafe Getafe
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 5.5
Odds: 2.15
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On Tuesday, October 28, the 1/64 finals of the Spanish Cup will see Getafe travel to face Inter de Valdemoro. Read on for team breakdowns and a match prediction below.

See also: Constancia vs Girona prediction and betting tips 28 Оctober 2025

Match preview

Inter de Valdemoro is a club from the Spanish regional leagues, based in the city of Valdemoro (Madrid). Having climbed into the main draw of the Copa del Rey, they now see this match as a truly unique opportunity: the scale and atmosphere are far beyond their day-to-day reality. Inter de Valdemoro recently advanced past the preliminary round by edging Universitario Julio Suárez FC 3-2 on aggregate. They enter Tuesday's clash as underdogs, likely feeling less pressure but bursting with desire to make their mark.

Getafe CF, a La Liga side, currently sits ninth after ten rounds in the league with 14 points. The team has found the net just ten times, winning only one of their last six matches—a sign of offensive struggles and some vulnerability on the road. Getafe will aim to control proceedings, though statistics show they rarely dominate possession; expect them to try and dictate the tempo, but also to play with caution to avoid conceding early and getting dragged into a battle away from home.

Probable lineups

Inter: Torres, Fernandez, Tote, Zielinski, Requena, Aguirre, Cata, Salmeron, Kity, Briega, Perez
Getafe: Soria; Dakonam, Iglesias, Duarte; Femenia, Milla, Arambarri, Rico; Martin; Liso, Mayoral

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This is the first ever meeting between these clubs
  • Each of Getafe’s last five matches have featured two goals or fewer
  • Getafe have won just two of their last eight matches

Prediction

I expect a tight, low-scoring affair with Getafe dictating play. My prediction: total goals under 5.5 for 2.15

Prediction on game Total under 5.5
Odds: 2.15
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund prediction DFB-Pokal Germany Today, 13:30 Eintracht vs Borussia: Who Will Advance to the Next Round of the German Cup? Eintracht Frankfurt Odds: 1.8 Borussia Dortmund Recommended 1xBet
Ourense vs Real Oviedo prediction Copa del Rey Spain Today, 14:00 Ourense vs Real Oviedo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 28, 2025 Ourense Odds: 1.4 Real Oviedo Bet now 1xBet
UD Maracena vs Valencia prediction Copa del Rey Spain Today, 15:00 Maracena — Valencia Prediction and H2H — 28 October 2025 UD Maracena Odds: 1.53 Valencia Bet now Melbet
Energie Cottbus vs RB Leipzig prediction DFB-Pokal Germany Today, 15:45 Energie Cottbus vs Leipzig: Can Energie Cottbus Pull Off an Upset? Energie Cottbus Odds: 1.68 RB Leipzig Recommended Mostbet
Negreira vs Real Sociedad prediction Copa del Rey Spain Today, 16:00 Negreira — Real Sociedad Prediction and H2H — 28 October 2025 Negreira Odds: 1.43 Real Sociedad Bet now Mostbet
Toledo vs Sevilla prediction Copa del Rey Spain Today, 16:00 Toledo vs Sevilla: Will It Be a Walk in the Park for Sevilla? Toledo Odds: 1.49 Sevilla Bet now Melbet
Sporting CP vs Alverca prediction Portuguese League Cup Today, 16:15 Sporting vs Alverca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 28, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 1.59 Alverca Recommended 1xBet
Mainz 05 vs VfB Stuttgart prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 29 oct 2025, 13:00 Mainz — Stuttgart Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 29 October 2025 Mainz 05 Odds: 1.53 VfB Stuttgart Bet now Mostbet
Juventus vs Udinese prediction Serie A Italy 29 oct 2025, 13:30 Juventus - Udinese prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 29, 2025 Juventus Odds: 1.75 Udinese Bet now Melbet
Como vs Verona prediction Serie A Italy 29 oct 2025, 13:30 Como vs Verona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 29, 2025 Como Odds: 1.73 Verona Recommended Mostbet
Lorient vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Ligue 1 France 29 oct 2025, 14:00 Lorient vs PSG: Will PSG’s Winless Streak Continue? Lorient Odds: 1.45 Paris Saint-Germain Bet now Mostbet
Le Havre vs Brest prediction Ligue 1 France 29 oct 2025, 14:00 Le Havre vs Brest: Can Brest End Their Winless Streak? Le Havre Odds: 1.72 Brest Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores