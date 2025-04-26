RU RU ES ES FR FR
Instituto vs Sarmiento prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 28, 2025

Instituto vs Sarmiento prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 28, 2025

Instituto
Liga Profesional Argentina 27 apr 2025, 18:00 Instituto - Sarmiento
-
- : -
Argentina,
Sarmiento
One of the matches of the 15th round of the Argentine championship will be played on Monday in Cordoba, where the local Instituto will face Sarmiento. I offer a bet on the winner of this match.

Instituto

Currently, Instituto is in eighth place with 14 points in Group B and is fighting for a spot in the round of 16. The goal difference is 13 scored and 18 conceded. In the last five matches, the team has had mixed success: 3 wins and 2 losses. In the last round, the team lost to Rosario Central 3-0 away. Before that, there was a home victory over Deportivo Riestra with the same score of 3-0.

In home games, Instituto has a series of three consecutive victories, in which they did not concede a single goal. Overall, the team has not lost in the last 4 matches at their stadium.

Sarmiento

Sarmiento continues to fight for a spot in the round of 16. Currently, the team is in 11th place with 13 points, having scored 9 goals and conceded 17. In the last 5 matches, the team has only 1 win, 2 draws, and 2 losses. In the last round, the team lost to Platense 0-1. Interestingly, the last 3 matches ended with this exact score: the team lost twice 0-1 and won once with the same result against Velez.

In the last 7 matches involving Sarmiento, fewer than 2.5 goals were scored. Overall, the team faces difficulties both in attack and defense, making them vulnerable in the upcoming match.

Interesting facts and head-to-head encounters

  • Instituto wins 5 of the last 7 home matches.
  • 5 of the last 6 matches involving Instituto ended with a total of more than 2.5 goals.
  • Sarmiento doesn't win 16 of the last 18 matches.
  • Sarmiento concedes first in 3 of the last 4 matches.
  • Sarmiento doesn't lose 6 of the last 7 head-to-head matches.
  • In 4 of the last 5 head-to-head matches, both teams scored.

Probable lineups

  • Instituto: Roffo, Franco, Alarcon, Salazar, Pereira, Luna, Lodico, Mac Allister, Lazaro, Godoy, Klimowicz.
  • Sarmiento: Acosta, Orihuela, Roncaglia, Morales, Godoy, Villalba, Jimenez, Go, Sur, Carabajal, Ivan Morales.

Match prediction Instituto vs Sarmiento

Based on the current form of both teams, Instituto looks like the favorite for the match. Sarmiento shows unstable results in recent games, while Instituto will play at their stadium, where they have a good unbeaten streak, giving them an additional advantage. My bet for this match is a victory for Instituto with odds of 1.85.

