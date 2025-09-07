RU RU ES ES FR FR
Indonesia vs Lebanon: Will Indonesia extend their home winning streak?

Indonesia vs Lebanon: Will Indonesia extend their home winning streak?

Miguel Solomons
Indonesia vs Lebanon prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/timnasindonesia/
08 sep 2025, 09:30
- : -
International
On Monday, September 8, Indonesia will host Lebanon in an international friendly. Kick-off is set for 15:30 CET. Here’s my betting tip for this clash.

Indonesia vs Lebanon: Match preview

Indonesia delivered a solid performance in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and remains in the hunt for a spot at the tournament. During this international break, the team is not involved in official matches, limiting themselves to friendlies. A few days ago, Indonesia thrashed Chinese Taipei 6-0, and now face Lebanon before two crucial qualifiers in October against Saudi Arabia and Iraq. Topping the group guarantees a direct place at the World Cup, while finishing second leads to the fifth and final stage of qualification.

Lebanon failed to reach the third round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, finishing third in the second round, and are now focusing on the Asian Cup. Recently, they played a friendly against Qatar and claimed a 1-0 victory. Their Asian Cup qualifying campaign is also going well—they’re top of their group with four points. Now, they’re set for this friendly before returning to Asian Cup qualifiers in October.

Match facts and H2H

  • Indonesia have lost only one of their four head-to-head meetings, winning three.
  • Lebanon have lost just once in their last five matches.
  • Indonesia have won their last three home games.
  • These teams have never met in an official match.

Probable lineups

  • Indonesia: Supriadi, Mangku Alam, Pamungkas, Arel, Ferrari, Arhan, Fikri, Ferdinan, Syarif, Hannan, Struick
  • Lebanon: Matar, El Zein, Nassar, Al-Zein, Ayoub, Tneich, Matar, Haidar, Bouguel, Darwiche, Maatouk

Prediction

Indonesia have looked strong on home turf, winning their last three matches. With a higher-quality squad, I’m backing Indonesia to win at odds of 1.8.

