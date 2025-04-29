RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Basketball Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and bet for the April 30, 2025 game

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and bet for the April 30, 2025 game

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports's expert
Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction Photo: https://www.brewhoop.com/ Author unknown
Indiana Pacers Indiana Pacers
NBA Today, 18:00 Indiana Pacers - Milwaukee Bucks
Indianapolis, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Milwaukee Bucks Milwaukee Bucks
Prediction on game Total over 220,5
Odds: 1.74
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now

The first-round NBA playoff series are nearing their conclusion, and on April 30, the Indiana Pacers will face the Milwaukee Bucks for their fifth encounter. Here's my betting suggestion for this event.

Indiana Pacers

Indiana finished fourth in their conference after the regular season, a commendable result as the team focuses on a high level of organization. The Pacers' roster includes players like Haliburton and Siakam, who are key to the game's flow, although calling them superstars might be a stretch. Speaking of Haliburton, he has recorded a double-double in every game of this series.

Winning the upcoming match is crucial, as it would save energy and avoid traveling to the opponent's court for a sixth game.

Milwaukee Bucks

Although the Bucks had a rough start to the regular season, they managed to recover in time, securing the fifth spot in the conference. Despite their experience, the star duo of Antetokounmpo and Lillard lacks stability and organization. It seems the team relies on individual players, and there's an issue with teamwork.

Milwaukee finds themselves in a tough spot, but they need to give it their all. Defensive struggles were evident in their last game, where they suffered a 103-129 loss.

Match Facts

  • Indiana is strong at home, with 31 wins in 43 games.
  • Milwaukee has 22 losses in 42 away games.
  • The odds for this match are: P1 – 1.3, P2 – 3.65.

H2H

After four games, Indiana leads the series 3-1, which seems well-deserved. Even in their winning match, Milwaukee had to stage a comeback. The games have been high-scoring, with no less than 215 points per game.

Prediction

The series has reached a stage where every game could be the last; Milwaukee can no longer afford mistakes. Bookmakers believe Indiana has a strong chance to advance to the next round after this match. The Pacers play more consistently, while a comeback from the Bucks seems unlikely, although a victory for the visitors in the upcoming match would certainly revive intrigue in the series. I'm expecting an exciting game and will bet on a total of over 220.5 points.

Prediction on game Total over 220,5
Odds: 1.74
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
ENPPI vs Ghazl Al Mahalla prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 Enppi vs Ghazl El Mahalla: Can Enppi escape the relegation zone ENPPI Odds: 1.61 Ghazl Al Mahalla Recommended 1Win
Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction EuroLeague Today, 14:00 Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction and H2H - April 29, 2025 Real Madrid Odds: 1.63 Olympiacos Bet now 1xBet
Paris Basketball vs Fenerbahçe prediction EuroLeague Today, 14:30 Paris Basketball vs Fenerbahçe: prediction and bet for the match on April 29, 2025 Paris Basketball Odds: 1.82 Fenerbahçe Bet now 1xBet
Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Arsenal vs PSG prediction: will both teams score? Arsenal Odds: 1.75 Paris Saint-Germain Recommended 1xBet
Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Arsenal vs PSG prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 29, 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.75 Paris Saint-Germain Bet now Melbet
Club Atletico Platense vs Talleres prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 18:00 Platense vs Talleres Cordoba prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Club Atletico Platense Odds: 1.75 Talleres Bet now Melbet
Newell's Old Boys vs Huracan prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 18:00 Newell's Old Boys vs Atletico Huracan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Newell's Old Boys Odds: 2.05 Huracan Recommended 1xBet
New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons prediction NBA Today, 19:30 New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons prediction and bet for the April 30, 2025 game New York Knicks Odds: 1.76 Detroit Pistons Bet now 1xBet
Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction NBA Today, 22:00 Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction and H2H — April 30, 2025 Denver Nuggets Odds: 1.55 Los Angeles Clippers Bet now 22Bet
Haras El Hodoud vs Pyramids FC prediction Premier League Egypt 30 apr 2025, 10:00 Haras El Hodood vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Haras El Hodoud Odds: 1.84 Pyramids FC Recommended 1xBet
Petrojet vs Al Ahly SC prediction Premier League Egypt 30 apr 2025, 13:00 Petrojet vs Al Ahly: Can Al Ahly close in on the league leader? Petrojet Odds: 1.43 Al Ahly SC Bet now 1Win
Barcelona vs Monaco prediction EuroLeague 30 apr 2025, 13:00 Barcelona vs Monaco: Prediction and bet for the match on April 30, 2025 Barcelona Odds: 1.78 Monaco Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Arsenal - : - Paris Saint-Germain Today, 15:00 Champions League
Arsenal
-
Paris Saint-Germain
-
15:00
Club Atletico Platense - : - Talleres Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Club Atletico Platense
-
Talleres
-
18:00
Newell's Old Boys - : - Huracan Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Newell's Old Boys
-
Huracan
-
18:00
Stellenbosch - : - Chippa United 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Stellenbosch
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Richards Bay 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Richards Bay
-
13:30
Orlando Pirates - : - Sekhukhune United 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Orlando Pirates
-
Sekhukhune United
-
13:30
Barcelona - : - Inter 30 apr 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Barcelona
-
Inter
-
15:00
Atletico Tucuman - : - Independiente 30 apr 2025, 20:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Atletico Tucuman
-
Independiente
-
20:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:19 Shearer believes Arsenal should not fear PSG after triumph over Real Football news Today, 06:56 Pogba not in concrete talks with D.C. United Football news Today, 06:55 Declan Rice shares photo from Champions League semifinal preparation Football news Today, 06:31 Rüdiger to miss two months. It's not about suspension NFL News Today, 06:29 Donald Trump mocked Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl champions ceremony Football news Today, 06:24 Tottenham sets price for Porro amid Manchester City interest Basketball news Today, 06:00 Cleveland sets multiple NBA playoff records in game against Miami Lifestyle Today, 05:57 Trying a new role. Georgina Rodriguez appears before fans as a ballerina Football news Today, 05:48 Man City fans wrote a letter to Guardiola. What are they demanding? Lifestyle Today, 05:37 Tennis star Fernando Romboli stuck in an elevator due to power outage in Madrid
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores