Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and bet for the April 30, 2025 game

The first-round NBA playoff series are nearing their conclusion, and on April 30, the Indiana Pacers will face the Milwaukee Bucks for their fifth encounter. Here's my betting suggestion for this event.

Indiana Pacers

Indiana finished fourth in their conference after the regular season, a commendable result as the team focuses on a high level of organization. The Pacers' roster includes players like Haliburton and Siakam, who are key to the game's flow, although calling them superstars might be a stretch. Speaking of Haliburton, he has recorded a double-double in every game of this series.

Winning the upcoming match is crucial, as it would save energy and avoid traveling to the opponent's court for a sixth game.

Milwaukee Bucks

Although the Bucks had a rough start to the regular season, they managed to recover in time, securing the fifth spot in the conference. Despite their experience, the star duo of Antetokounmpo and Lillard lacks stability and organization. It seems the team relies on individual players, and there's an issue with teamwork.

Milwaukee finds themselves in a tough spot, but they need to give it their all. Defensive struggles were evident in their last game, where they suffered a 103-129 loss.

Match Facts

Indiana is strong at home, with 31 wins in 43 games.

Milwaukee has 22 losses in 42 away games.

The odds for this match are: P1 – 1.3, P2 – 3.65.

H2H

After four games, Indiana leads the series 3-1, which seems well-deserved. Even in their winning match, Milwaukee had to stage a comeback. The games have been high-scoring, with no less than 215 points per game.

Prediction

The series has reached a stage where every game could be the last; Milwaukee can no longer afford mistakes. Bookmakers believe Indiana has a strong chance to advance to the next round after this match. The Pacers play more consistently, while a comeback from the Bucks seems unlikely, although a victory for the visitors in the upcoming match would certainly revive intrigue in the series. I'm expecting an exciting game and will bet on a total of over 220.5 points.