Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024

As part of the regular NBA season, a match between the Indiana Pacers and the Denver Nuggets is scheduled for Wednesday, January 24. The game is set to start at 01:00 Central European Time.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers have been performing reasonably well in the current regular season. The team has had varying success but has managed to secure a spot in the playoffs. In 43 games played, the Indiana Pacers achieved 24 victories and suffered 19 defeats. In the upcoming game, they will be without Tyrese Haliburton, who continues to recover from a muscle injury. However, the newcomer Pascal Siakam has shown promise in his debut matches with the Pacers.

Denver Nuggets

The reigning NBA champions are having a successful season. In 44 games, the team has secured 30 victories, placing them in the third position in the standings with a minimal gap from Minnesota and Oklahoma. Nikola Jokic continues to play the role of a true leader on the court.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Indiana has lost only one of its last six home games.

The Nuggets have won their two previous away games.

The two teams faced each other just ten days ago, with the game in Denver ending in favor of the hosts with a score of 117:109.

Prediction for the Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets match

In the absence of Haliburton, who significantly impacts Indiana's performance, Denver is considered the favorite in this encounter. I believe that Jokic and his team will achieve a positive result, and I will bet on this outcome.