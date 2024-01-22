RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024

Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets prediction
Indiana Pacers Indiana Pacers
NBA 23 jan 2024, 18:00 Indiana Pacers - Denver Nuggets
Indianapolis, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Denver Nuggets Denver Nuggets
Prediction on game Win Denver Nuggets
Odds: 1.74

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now

As part of the regular NBA season, a match between the Indiana Pacers and the Denver Nuggets is scheduled for Wednesday, January 24. The game is set to start at 01:00 Central European Time.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers have been performing reasonably well in the current regular season. The team has had varying success but has managed to secure a spot in the playoffs. In 43 games played, the Indiana Pacers achieved 24 victories and suffered 19 defeats. In the upcoming game, they will be without Tyrese Haliburton, who continues to recover from a muscle injury. However, the newcomer Pascal Siakam has shown promise in his debut matches with the Pacers.

Denver Nuggets

The reigning NBA champions are having a successful season. In 44 games, the team has secured 30 victories, placing them in the third position in the standings with a minimal gap from Minnesota and Oklahoma. Nikola Jokic continues to play the role of a true leader on the court.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Indiana has lost only one of its last six home games.
  • The Nuggets have won their two previous away games.
  • The two teams faced each other just ten days ago, with the game in Denver ending in favor of the hosts with a score of 117:109.

Prediction for the Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets match

In the absence of Haliburton, who significantly impacts Indiana's performance, Denver is considered the favorite in this encounter. I believe that Jokic and his team will achieve a positive result, and I will bet on this outcome.

Prediction on game Win Denver Nuggets
Odds: 1.74

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
New Jersey Devils vs Vegas Golden Knights prediction NHL Today, 18:00 New Jersey Devils vs Vegas Golden Knights prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 New Jersey Devils Odds: 1.59 Vegas Golden Knights Recommended Мелбет
Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Dallas Mavericks Odds: 1.62 Boston Celtics Bet now 1xBet
Marta Kostyuk vs Coco Gauff prediction Australian Open Today, 21:00 Marta Kostyuk vs Coco Gauff prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.59 Coco Gauff Bet now 1xBet
Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz prediction Australian Open Today, 22:30 Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Odds: 1.64 Recommended 1xBet
Syria vs India prediction Asian Cup 23 jan 2024, 06:30 Syria vs India prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Syria Odds: 1.66 India Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:09 All participants in the Playoff Round AFCON 2023 Football news Today, 17:05 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 17:04 Egypt draws but advances to the knockout stage. Group B results in the AFCON Football news Today, 16:59 Juventus signed Djalo, and Manchester United is clearing its squad. Transfer news on January 22 Football news Today, 16:55 La Liga. Atlético narrowly defeated Granada on the road Football news Today, 16:39 Brighton and Wolverhampton failed to determine a victor in the 21st round of the Premier League Football news Today, 15:58 Inter secured a slender victory over Napoli, clinching the Super Cup Biathlon News Today, 15:38 The schedule of the European Biathlon Championships 2024 in the season 2023-24 Basketball news Today, 15:06 LeBron has achieved a distinctive milestone in the NBA Football news Today, 14:51 The all-time leading scorer of the Italian national team has passed away at the age of 79
Sport Predictions
Hockey Today New Jersey Devils vs Vegas Golden Knights prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Basketball Today Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Coco Gauff prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Tennis Today Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Syria vs India prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Australia vs Uzbekistan prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Boxing 23 jan 2024 Artem Dalakyan vs Seigo Akui prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Hatayspor vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Iran vs UAE prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Hong Kong vs Palestine prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024