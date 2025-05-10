Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and H2H — May 12, 2025

Prediction on game W2(-3) Odds: 1.71 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

In Game 4 of the NBA second-round playoff series, Indiana takes on Cleveland. The matchup is set for the night of Monday, May 12, tipping off at 02:00 Central European Time. I’m offering my pick for the winner of this contest.

Match preview

Last season, Indiana shocked the basketball world by reaching the Eastern Conference Finals, where they were swept by eventual champions Boston. The Pacers kept their core together and have looked steady this campaign, avoiding major slumps in results.

Finishing fourth in the regular season standings shaped their first playoff matchup. They were set to face the Milwaukee Bucks, led by perennial superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of the league’s top talents.

The Pacers started strong, winning their first two home games, only to drop the third on the road in Milwaukee. But Giannis and company couldn’t restore the intrigue, as Indiana clinched the decisive Game 5 in overtime.

In their battle with Cleveland, the East’s top seed, Indiana stunned again—winning both games on the road. However, in Game 3, Mitchell delivered a sensational performance to secure a crucial win for the Cavaliers.

Since the LeBron era, Cleveland hasn’t tasted NBA glory or boasted as stacked a lineup as they do this season. Previously, the team finished fourth twice in a row, but couldn’t deliver in the playoffs—falling to the New York Knicks in the first round and Boston in the second.

This regular season, the Cavaliers were nearly flawless. With just 18 losses and 64 wins, they clinched the Eastern Conference and cemented their status as one of the title favorites.

Cleveland breezed through the first playoff round. The Miami Heat failed to mount any real resistance, losing three out of four games by over 20 points.

The final Game 4 was particularly telling, as the Cavaliers demolished the Heat with a humiliating 138-83 blowout. That’s why Indiana’s two road wins in Cleveland were a genuine shock. Still, the Cavaliers remain the favorites, and their main objective is to claim the next game to level the series before heading back to Ohio.

Match facts

Indiana has lost just two of their last ten home games.

The Cavaliers have won four consecutive road games.

Indiana averages 118 points per game at home, while Cleveland averages 121 points per game on the road.

Players to watch

Cleveland’s main hope is 28-year-old guard Donovan Mitchell. The team’s success this season has been closely tied to his performances. He had a strong regular season, averaging 24 points per game.

But since the playoffs tipped off, the American star has taken his game to another level, scoring at least 33 points in each of his last three outings. His 43 points and 9 rebounds powered the Cavaliers past Indiana in the previous matchup, and now he’ll look to help Cleveland even the series.

H2H

Indiana leads the series 2-1.

During the regular season, Cleveland managed to beat the Pacers only once, losing three times.

Prediction

The visitors come into this one as favorites, and I tend to agree. I believe Mitchell is primed for another big game, and with Allen and Mobley’s support, Cleveland will find success. My pick: Cavaliers to win with a -3 point spread.