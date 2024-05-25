Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 222,5 Odds: 1.85 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The NBA season is coming to an end, now the clubs are figuring out the strongest in the conference finals. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for the match Indiana Pacers - Boston Celtics.

Indiana Pacers

Indiana's appearance in the conference finals came as a surprise to many, although the team has a good roster and managed to win several key games in the playoffs. The Pacers were sixth in the conference, beating seventh-seeded Philadelphia only by extra points.

In the first round of the playoffs they had to play against powerful Milwaukee, but their main stars were injured, which they were able to take full advantage of, winning the series 4-2. It was hard against the Knicks in the next round, it all came down to the last seventh game, which Indiana won away - 130:109. Now the Pacers are in a difficult situation in which they were in the last series, it is imperative to win home meetings.

Boston Celtics

The best team of the regular season has saved its strength for the playoffs, where it also looks very confident. In the first round Boston defeated Miami 4-1 in the series, then with the same score passed Cleveland.

Everything is going well in the series against Indiana, where they managed to win the starting home games, and the first game was won only in overtime. Boston looks like a real contender for the title, there are such stars as Tatum, Brown, while the lineup is balanced, there is no acute dependence on a certain player.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

Behind two meetings of the series, the score is 2:0 in favor of Boston.

In the current playoffs, the Celtics have played four meetings, and won in all cases.

Indiana has won all six matches in this season's runoff meetings.

Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Prediction

The most important battle in terms of psychology, which will show whether Indiana remains in the series, if Boston wins, it will be difficult for the Pacers to make a kambak. The Celtics are the favorites in this pair, despite the fact that they play away. We consider the bet on the total more than 222.5 points to be a valid bet.