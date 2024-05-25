RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics prediction Photo: https://www.celticsblog.com/ Author unknown
Indiana Pacers Indiana Pacers
NBA Today, 20:30 Indiana Pacers - Boston Celtics
Indianapolis, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Boston Celtics Boston Celtics
Prediction on game Total over 222,5
Odds: 1.85
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

The NBA season is coming to an end, now the clubs are figuring out the strongest in the conference finals. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for the match Indiana Pacers - Boston Celtics.

Indiana Pacers

Indiana's appearance in the conference finals came as a surprise to many, although the team has a good roster and managed to win several key games in the playoffs. The Pacers were sixth in the conference, beating seventh-seeded Philadelphia only by extra points.

In the first round of the playoffs they had to play against powerful Milwaukee, but their main stars were injured, which they were able to take full advantage of, winning the series 4-2. It was hard against the Knicks in the next round, it all came down to the last seventh game, which Indiana won away - 130:109. Now the Pacers are in a difficult situation in which they were in the last series, it is imperative to win home meetings.

Boston Celtics

The best team of the regular season has saved its strength for the playoffs, where it also looks very confident. In the first round Boston defeated Miami 4-1 in the series, then with the same score passed Cleveland.

Everything is going well in the series against Indiana, where they managed to win the starting home games, and the first game was won only in overtime. Boston looks like a real contender for the title, there are such stars as Tatum, Brown, while the lineup is balanced, there is no acute dependence on a certain player.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

  • Behind two meetings of the series, the score is 2:0 in favor of Boston.
  • In the current playoffs, the Celtics have played four meetings, and won in all cases.
  • Indiana has won all six matches in this season's runoff meetings.

Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Prediction

The most important battle in terms of psychology, which will show whether Indiana remains in the series, if Boston wins, it will be difficult for the Pacers to make a kambak. The Celtics are the favorites in this pair, despite the fact that they play away. We consider the bet on the total more than 222.5 points to be a valid bet.

Prediction on game Total over 222,5
Odds: 1.85
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Rhode Island FC vs Louisville City FC prediction USL Championship USA Today, 16:00 Rhode Island vs Louisville City prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Odds: 1.59 Louisville City FC Recommended Linebet
Vancouver FC vs Pacific FC prediction Premier League Canada Today, 18:00 Vancouver FC vs Pacific FC prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Odds: 1.83 Pacific FC Bet now MelBet
Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Las Vegas Lights FC prediction USL Championship USA Today, 19:30 Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Las Vegas Lights prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Tampa Bay Rowdies Odds: 1.71 Las Vegas Lights FC Bet now 1xBet
Sacramento Republic FC vs Birmingham Legion FC prediction USL Championship USA Today, 22:00 Sacramento Republic vs Birmingham Legion prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Sacramento Republic FC Odds: 1.69 Birmingham Legion FC Recommended MelBet
National Bank vs Ismaily SC prediction Premier League Egypt 26 may 2024, 09:00 National Bank of Egypt vs El-Ismaily prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 National Bank Odds: 1.6 Ismaily SC Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Basketball news Today, 14:49 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 14:30 "I'll go somewhere else and win trophies." Ten Hag commented on the FA Cup victory Football news Today, 14:19 Al-Ain, under the guidance of Hernan Crespo, emerged as the winner of the AFC Champions League Football news Today, 13:58 Successfully defended their title. Barcelona clinched the UEFA Women's Champions League Hockey news Today, 13:21 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 13:04 Magnificent Fernandes. Player ratings for the match Man City - Man United 1:2 Football news Today, 12:52 They took revenge a year later. How Manchester United and Erik ten Hag celebrated victory in FA Cup Football news Today, 12:23 Man City vs Man United 1-2: highlights and key moments of the match Football news Today, 12:18 Real Madrid may sell their star to a Premier League club for a significant amount Football news Today, 12:03 Celtic defeated Rangers and won the 42nd Scottish Cup in their history
Sport Predictions
Football Today Rhode Island vs Louisville City prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today Vancouver FC vs Pacific FC prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Las Vegas Lights prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Basketball Today Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today Sacramento Republic vs Birmingham Legion prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football 26 may 2024 National Bank of Egypt vs El-Ismaily prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football 26 may 2024 Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Basketball 26 may 2024 Fenerbahce vs Olympiaсos prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football 26 may 2024 Konyaspor vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football 26 may 2024 El Gaish vs Baladiyat El-Mahalla prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024