Main Predictions India vs Uzbekistan prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024

India vs Uzbekistan prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
India vs Uzbekistan prediction
India India
Asian Cup 18 jan 2024, 09:30 India - Uzbekistan
-
- : -
International, Al-Rayyan, Ahmed bin Ali Stadium
Uzbekistan Uzbekistan
Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.5

In the second round of the group stage of the Asian Cup, the Indian team will play against the Uzbekistan team. In the first round, both teams were unable to secure a victory and now they urgently need to gain points in order to join the fight for reaching the playoffs. The meeting will take place on January 18, 2024.

India

In the first round, the Indians had to play with one of the tournament favorites, the Australians. That meeting was a one-sided affair and ended in a victory for Australia with a score of 2:0.

India does not have famous footballers in its squad and a trip to the championship could be a great chance for some players to prove themselves. In their last five matches across all tournaments, India have suffered four defeats and one win, scoring against their opponents in just two games.

Uzbekistan

Many have high hopes for this team, but they still failed to win in the first round of the championship. In the game with the modest Syrian team, they were unable to seal the opponent's goal and it ended with a score of 0:0.

Now Uzbekistan will have a meeting with another outsider in the group, and losing points in this confrontation could play a cruel joke on them.

In the last five matches, Uzbekistan has never lost, gaining three victories.

History of the confrontation

The teams have not met each other at the international level.

Prediction for the match India – Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan has a more powerful attack and stronger defense. It will be extremely difficult for the nominal home team to break through the opponents' defensive redoubts. I will bet that less than 3 goals will be scored in the match.

Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.5

