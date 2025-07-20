RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Liga Profesional Argentina Predictions Independiente vs Talleres Córdoba: will Independiente extend their unbeaten run?

Independiente vs Talleres Córdoba: will Independiente extend their unbeaten run?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Independiente vs Talleres prediction Photo: https://x.com/Independiente
Today, 20:00
- : -
Argentina,
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the second round of the Clausura in Argentina's Primera División, Independiente will host Talleres Córdoba. The match is set for the night of Monday, July 21, and here’s my betting tip for this encounter.

Independiente vs Talleres Córdoba: facts and head-to-head

  • Independiente are unbeaten in three consecutive matches and have suffered only one defeat in their last eight games.
  • Talleres Córdoba have lost their last two matches and secured just one victory in their previous ten outings.
  • In 2025, Independiente have lost only once at home.
  • Talleres Córdoba have managed just one win in their last ten away games.
  • Talleres are currently on a three-game away losing streak.
  • Both teams have scored at least once in each of their last three meetings.
  • In their previous head-to-head clash, Independiente defeated Talleres Córdoba 3-2.

Independiente vs Talleres Córdoba: match preview

Independiente kicked off the new Clausura campaign with a draw. They traveled to Sarmiento Junín, twice came from behind, and managed to salvage a 2-2 result. Before that, in the Copa Argentina, Independiente beat Gimnasia Mendoza, and in the Copa Sudamericana, they demolished Nacional Potosí 7-0. In the Apertura, the team reached the semifinals, where they lost to eventual champions Huracán 0-1 on penalties.

Talleres Córdoba played their opening Clausura match at home against San Lorenzo. It ended in defeat due to an own goal in the 85th minute. Overall, the club's recent form has been disappointing: just one win in their last ten games, and that came in the Copa Libertadores. Moreover, they finished bottom of their group and bowed out of the tournament.

Probable lineups

  • Independiente: Rey, Godoy, Freire, Lomonaco, Vera, Loyola, Marcone, Cabral, Montiel, Mazzanti, Avalos
  • Talleres Córdoba: Herrera, Fernandez, Rodriguez, Schott, Gomez, Galarza, Sequeira, Portilla, Reynoso, Girotti, Botta

Prediction

For Independiente, this is a home game, and they’ve been solid on their own turf: just one loss in their last ten home matches. The visitors are inconsistent, and in my view, the hosts have a great chance to claim victory. I’m backing Independiente to win at odds of 1.94.

