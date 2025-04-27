RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Liga Profesional Argentina Independiente vs Deportivo Riestra: Will Independiente challenge for the top spot in the standings?

Independiente vs Deportivo Riestra: Will Independiente challenge for the top spot in the standings?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Independiente vs Deportivo Riestra prediction Getty Images
Independiente Independiente
Liga Profesional Argentina 27 apr 2025, 20:15 Independiente - Deportivo Riestra
-
- : -
Argentina,
Deportivo Riestra Deportivo Riestra
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Independiente
Odds: 1.59
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now

In the 15th round of the Argentine Apertura Premier Division, Independiente will host Deportivo Riestra. The match is scheduled for Monday, April 28, at 2:30 Central European Time. Here's my bet on the match winner.

Independiente vs Deportivo Riestra: Match facts and head-to-head encounters

  • Independiente is in fantastic form at home. The team has not lost at home since May 2024.
  • Independiente's winning streak at home has reached four consecutive matches.
  • Deportivo Riestra has not won in the last two matches and has two wins in the previous five encounters.
  • Independiente's scoring streak at home extends to 16 matches.
  • Independiente boasts the best attack in Group B of the Apertura Premier Division – 23 goals scored.
  • Deportivo Riestra has the best defense in the group, conceding only seven goals, while Independiente has conceded nine.
  • Independiente scores in both halves in only 7% of matches.
  • These teams have met twice: Independiente won 3-1, and Deportivo Riestra claimed a 1-0 victory.

Independiente vs Deportivo Riestra: Match preview

Independiente has already secured a spot in the playoffs of the Argentine Apertura Premier Division. In 13 regular-season matches, the team has accumulated 28 points and holds the second spot in the standings. They trail the leader by just four points, with a game in hand, and a victory could propel them to the top spot. Independiente performs excellently at home and hasn't lost on their turf since May 2024. Furthermore, the team has the best attack in Group B, with 23 goals scored.

Deportivo Riestra is also comfortably positioned in the upper half of the standings and will compete in the Apertura Premier Division playoffs. Currently, the team is in fifth place, having collected 20 points after 14 rounds. With only two matches remaining in the regular season, they have a six-point cushion from the ninth position. Despite having the weakest attack among the top eight teams, their defense is the best in the group, having conceded only seven goals. Thus, Deportivo Riestra's participation in the playoffs is well-deserved – the team excels in defense.

Probable lineups

  • Independiente: Rey, Valdez, Loyola, Angulo, Lomonaco, Vera, Tarsia, Marcone, Cabral, Millan, Avalos
  • Deportivo Riestra: Arce, Paz, Caro, Gallo, Ramirez, Goitia, Sansotre, Bracamonte, Herrera, Alonso, Celis

Prediction

Deportivo Riestra sits in fifth place and showcases outstanding defensive play. However, they face the tournament's best attack and a team that hasn't lost at home for almost a year. I believe Independiente will secure the win, and I bet on it with odds of 1.59.

Prediction on game Win Independiente
Odds: 1.59
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Venezia vs AC Milan prediction Serie A Italy 27 apr 2025, 06:30 Venezia vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Venezia Odds: 1.65 AC Milan Recommended Melbet
Stellenbosch vs Simba SC prediction CAF Confederations Cup 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Stellenbosch vs Simba prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – April 27, 2025 Stellenbosch Odds: 1.76 Simba SC Bet now 1xBet
Chelsea FC Women vs Barcelona prediction Women's Champions League 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Chelsea vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Chelsea FC Women Odds: 1.67 Barcelona Bet now 1xBet
TS Galaxy vs Sekhukhune United prediction South African Betway Premiership 27 apr 2025, 09:30 TS Galaxy vs Sekhukhune prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 TS Galaxy Odds: 1.88 Sekhukhune United Recommended Melbet
Genk vs Royal Antwerp prediction Pro League Belgium 27 apr 2025, 10:00 Genk vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Genk Odds: 1.6 Royal Antwerp Bet now 1xBet
Villarreal vs Espanyol prediction LaLiga Spain 27 apr 2025, 10:15 Villarreal vs Espanyol: Will Villarreal return to the UEFA Champions League zone? Villarreal Odds: 1.54 Espanyol Bet now 1Win
Lens vs Auxerre prediction Ligue 1 France 27 apr 2025, 11:15 Lens vs Auxerre prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - April 27, 2025 Lens Odds: 1.6 Auxerre Recommended 22Bet
Nantes vs Toulouse prediction Ligue 1 France 27 apr 2025, 11:15 Nantes vs Toulouse prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Nantes Odds: 1.6 Toulouse Bet now 1xBet
Werder Bremen vs St. Pauli prediction Bundesliga Germany 27 apr 2025, 11:30 Werder vs. St. Pauli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.75 St. Pauli Bet now Betwinner
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City prediction FA Cup England 27 apr 2025, 11:30 Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Nottingham Forest Odds: 1.63 Manchester City Recommended 1xBet
Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 27 apr 2025, 11:30 Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.72 Tottenham Bet now 22Bet
Lyon vs Arsenal Women prediction Women's Champions League 27 apr 2025, 12:00 Lyon vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Lyon Odds: 1.6 Arsenal Women Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Colorado Rapids 1 - 1 Seattle Sounders FC Today, 21:30 MLS USA
Colorado Rapids
1
Seattle Sounders FC
1
84’
Auckland FC - : - Perth Glory 27 apr 2025, 01:00 A-League Men Australia
Auckland FC
-
Perth Glory
-
01:00
Western United FC - : - Sydney FC 27 apr 2025, 03:00 A-League Men Australia
Western United FC
-
Sydney FC
-
03:00
Venezia - : - AC Milan 27 apr 2025, 06:30 Serie A Italy
Venezia
-
AC Milan
-
06:30
Como - : - Genoa 27 apr 2025, 06:30 Serie A Italy
Como
-
Genoa
-
06:30
Angers - : - Lille 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Ligue 1 France
Angers
-
Lille
-
09:00
Chelsea FC Women - : - Barcelona 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Women's Champions League
Chelsea FC Women
-
Barcelona
-
09:00
Inter - : - Roma 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Inter
-
Roma
-
09:00
Bournemouth - : - Manchester United 27 apr 2025, 09:00 English Premier League
Bournemouth
-
Manchester United
-
09:00
Fiorentina - : - Empoli 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Fiorentina
-
Empoli
-
09:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:46 Flick triumphs again in El Clasico. Barcelona clinches their 32nd Copa del Rey title Football news Today, 18:23 Photo: the moment when the referee decided to cancel the penalty against Real in the 90+10 minute of El Clasico Football news Today, 17:57 Kylian Mbappe has already surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in a key metric at Real Madrid Football news Today, 17:56 Mbappe factor! Real leader scores first career direct free kick goal Football news Today, 17:30 How is this possible? Fans on mopeds break into Napoli stadium at night Football news Today, 17:20 Ceballos struck Yamal in the face during El Clasico. How did the referees react? Football news Today, 17:09 Zamalek in Crisis as Zizo’s Shocking Move to Al Ahly Sparks Fury Among Fans Football news Today, 16:55 How far to 1000? Ronaldo scores in fifth consecutive AFC Champions League match Football news Today, 16:54 Kaizer Chiefs’ Hopes Shattered: Gallants Hand Glamour Boys Crushing 2-1 Defeat Football news Today, 16:51 Police forced to enter Real Madrid fan sector during El Clasico. The reason revealed
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores