Independiente vs Deportivo Riestra: Will Independiente challenge for the top spot in the standings?

In the 15th round of the Argentine Apertura Premier Division, Independiente will host Deportivo Riestra. The match is scheduled for Monday, April 28, at 2:30 Central European Time. Here's my bet on the match winner.

Independiente vs Deportivo Riestra: Match facts and head-to-head encounters

Independiente is in fantastic form at home. The team has not lost at home since May 2024.

Independiente's winning streak at home has reached four consecutive matches.

Deportivo Riestra has not won in the last two matches and has two wins in the previous five encounters.

Independiente's scoring streak at home extends to 16 matches.

Independiente boasts the best attack in Group B of the Apertura Premier Division – 23 goals scored.

Deportivo Riestra has the best defense in the group, conceding only seven goals, while Independiente has conceded nine.

Independiente scores in both halves in only 7% of matches.

These teams have met twice: Independiente won 3-1, and Deportivo Riestra claimed a 1-0 victory.

Independiente vs Deportivo Riestra: Match preview

Independiente has already secured a spot in the playoffs of the Argentine Apertura Premier Division. In 13 regular-season matches, the team has accumulated 28 points and holds the second spot in the standings. They trail the leader by just four points, with a game in hand, and a victory could propel them to the top spot. Independiente performs excellently at home and hasn't lost on their turf since May 2024. Furthermore, the team has the best attack in Group B, with 23 goals scored.

Deportivo Riestra is also comfortably positioned in the upper half of the standings and will compete in the Apertura Premier Division playoffs. Currently, the team is in fifth place, having collected 20 points after 14 rounds. With only two matches remaining in the regular season, they have a six-point cushion from the ninth position. Despite having the weakest attack among the top eight teams, their defense is the best in the group, having conceded only seven goals. Thus, Deportivo Riestra's participation in the playoffs is well-deserved – the team excels in defense.

Probable lineups

Independiente: Rey, Valdez, Loyola, Angulo, Lomonaco, Vera, Tarsia, Marcone, Cabral, Millan, Avalos

Deportivo Riestra: Arce, Paz, Caro, Gallo, Ramirez, Goitia, Sansotre, Bracamonte, Herrera, Alonso, Celis

Prediction

Deportivo Riestra sits in fifth place and showcases outstanding defensive play. However, they face the tournament's best attack and a team that hasn't lost at home for almost a year. I believe Independiente will secure the win, and I bet on it with odds of 1.59.