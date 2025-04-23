Independiente del Valle vs River Plate prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 24, 2025

Prediction on game River Plate wont lose Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the third round of the Copa Libertadores 2025 group stage, Independiente del Valle will host Argentine side River Plate. I suggest betting on goals in this encounter with a good chance of success.

Match preview

The Ecuadorian club began the current Copa Libertadores campaign with a loss to Barcelona SC (0-1) but then redeemed themselves by defeating Universitario from Lima with the same score. Thus, after two rounds, the team has three points with a goal difference of 1:1, allowing them to occupy the third spot in the table.

In the Ecuadorian national championship, Independiente del Valle has started well and is showing confident play, occupying the top spot in the standings. They lead their closest rivals, Vinotinto, only by additional indicators. In the last round, Independiente defeated Manta at home with a score of 2-0.

The Argentine giant started the Copa Libertadores campaign with a victory over Universitario (1-0) but then drew with Barcelona SC (0-0), earning four points in two matches. Nevertheless, this allows them to occupy the top spot in the Group B standings.

On the domestic front, River Plate competes in the Apertura tournament and holds fourth place in Group B, having collected 25 points after 14 matches. The team has secured 6 wins, 7 draws, and suffered one defeat. In the latest round, River Plate faced Gimnasia y Esgrima away and secured a 3-0 victory.

Probable lineups

Independiente del Valle : Villar, Quinonez, Hoyos, Zarate, Santamaria, Alcivar, Loor, Mercado, Ibarra, Zabala, Pata

: Villar, Quinonez, Hoyos, Zarate, Santamaria, Alcivar, Loor, Mercado, Ibarra, Zabala, Pata River Plate: Armani, Acuna, Martinez, Pezzella, Montiel, Castano, Perez, Simon, Mastantuono, Colidio, Driussi

Match facts and head-to-head

The teams played in the 2016 Copa Libertadores, securing home victories

No match ended with both teams scoring

River Plate is unbeaten in nine consecutive matches

Prediction

The bookmakers favor the home side, offering odds of 2.30 for an Independiente del Valle victory. We believe that River Plate will not lose this match, and our bet is "River Plate will not lose" with odds of 1.65.