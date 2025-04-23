RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Copa Libertadores Independiente del Valle vs River Plate prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 24, 2025

Independiente del Valle vs River Plate prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 24, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Independiente del Valle vs River Plate prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Independiente del Valle Independiente del Valle
Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Independiente del Valle - River Plate
Finished
2 : 2
International,
River Plate River Plate
Claudio Spinelli
24’ 30’
68’
Giuliano Galoppo
74’
Sebastian Driussi
Review Match details Lineup H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game River Plate wont lose
Odds: 1.65
In the third round of the Copa Libertadores 2025 group stage, Independiente del Valle will host Argentine side River Plate. I suggest betting on goals in this encounter with a good chance of success.

Match preview

The Ecuadorian club began the current Copa Libertadores campaign with a loss to Barcelona SC (0-1) but then redeemed themselves by defeating Universitario from Lima with the same score. Thus, after two rounds, the team has three points with a goal difference of 1:1, allowing them to occupy the third spot in the table.

In the Ecuadorian national championship, Independiente del Valle has started well and is showing confident play, occupying the top spot in the standings. They lead their closest rivals, Vinotinto, only by additional indicators. In the last round, Independiente defeated Manta at home with a score of 2-0.

The Argentine giant started the Copa Libertadores campaign with a victory over Universitario (1-0) but then drew with Barcelona SC (0-0), earning four points in two matches. Nevertheless, this allows them to occupy the top spot in the Group B standings.

On the domestic front, River Plate competes in the Apertura tournament and holds fourth place in Group B, having collected 25 points after 14 matches. The team has secured 6 wins, 7 draws, and suffered one defeat. In the latest round, River Plate faced Gimnasia y Esgrima away and secured a 3-0 victory.

Probable lineups

  • Independiente del Valle: Villar, Quinonez, Hoyos, Zarate, Santamaria, Alcivar, Loor, Mercado, Ibarra, Zabala, Pata
  • River Plate: Armani, Acuna, Martinez, Pezzella, Montiel, Castano, Perez, Simon, Mastantuono, Colidio, Driussi

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The teams played in the 2016 Copa Libertadores, securing home victories
  • No match ended with both teams scoring
  • River Plate is unbeaten in nine consecutive matches

Prediction

The bookmakers favor the home side, offering odds of 2.30 for an Independiente del Valle victory. We believe that River Plate will not lose this match, and our bet is "River Plate will not lose" with odds of 1.65.

