RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Ilves vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Can Shakhtar deliver another rout?

Ilves vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Can Shakhtar deliver another rout?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Ilves vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction Getty Images
Ilves
Ilves Ilves Schedule Ilves Transfers
Europa League Europa League Table Europa League Fixtures Europa League Predictions
17 july 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Tampere, Tammela Stadion
Shakhtar Donetsk
Shakhtar Donetsk Shakhtar Donetsk Schedule Shakhtar Donetsk News Shakhtar Donetsk Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Shakhtar Donetsk
Odds: 1.44
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

In the Europa League qualifying round, Ilves will host Shakhtar Donetsk on their home turf. The match is set for Thursday, July 17, at 18:00 Central European Time. Here’s my prediction for this clash.

Ilves vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Match facts and head-to-head

  • Shakhtar thrashed Ilves 6-0 in the first leg.
  • Ilves have lost just one of their last five games — to Shakhtar.
  • The Finnish side have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four matches.
  • Shakhtar Donetsk are unbeaten in their last 11 outings.
  • The Donetsk club have scored in seven consecutive matches.
  • In three of their last ten games, Shakhtar have won to nil — as have Ilves.
  • This will be the second head-to-head meeting between these teams.

Ilves vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Match preview

Ilves are currently competing in the Finnish domestic league and are fighting for top spot in the table. The team has 32 points after 16 rounds, trailing the leaders by just one point. However, Ilves have played one game more, so the gap could potentially widen. Over their last five matches, the Finns have suffered only one defeat.

Shakhtar Donetsk prepared for the qualifiers exclusively through friendlies and did so under a new head coach. The Ukrainian giants are now led by the legendary Arda Turan. The team didn’t lose a single warm-up fixture and made a confident start to their Europa League qualification campaign.

In the first leg, played on Ukrainian soil, Shakhtar left Ilves with absolutely no chance, cruising to a 6-0 demolition. The Finnish club’s chances of advancing to the next round are virtually zero, so they’ll most likely drop into the Europa Conference League qualifiers. Shakhtar, meanwhile, look set for a next-round showdown with Besiktas.

Probable lineups

  • Ilves: Virtanen, Väisänen, Miettunen, Rale, Ala-Myllymäki, Veteli, Jukkola, Popović, Kanga, Riski, Ulundu
  • Shakhtar Donetsk: Riznyk, Matviyenko, Konoplya, Bondar, Pedrinho, Marlon Gomes, Sudakov, Bondarenko, Kevin, Kauan Elias, Alisson

Prediction

In the first leg, Shakhtar left no doubts about who would come out on top, giving Ilves no room to breathe. Moreover, I’m confident the Ukrainian side will seal another win here, and I’m backing it at odds of 1.44.

Prediction on game Win Shakhtar Donetsk
Odds: 1.44
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Dila Gori vs Racing FC Union Luxembourg prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Dila Gori vs Racing Luxembourg: Can Racing mount a comeback and advance? Dila Gori Odds: 1.44 Racing FC Union Luxembourg Recommended Mostbet
Aktobe vs Legia Warszawa prediction Europa League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Aktobe – Legia: Can Legia hold on and advance to the next round? Aktobe Odds: 1.71 Legia Warszawa Bet now 1xBet
Flora Tallinn vs Valur prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Flora vs Valur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Flora Tallinn Odds: 1.61 Valur Bet now Mostbet
HJK vs NSI Runavik prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 HJK vs NSI Runavik prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025 HJK Odds: 1.75 NSI Runavik Recommended Mostbet
Hegelmann vs St. Patrick's Athletic prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Hegelmann vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Hegelmann Odds: 1.67 St. Patrick's Athletic Bet now 1xBet
FC Santa Coloma vs Borac Banja Luka prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Santa Coloma vs Borac prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025 FC Santa Coloma Odds: 1.77 Borac Banja Luka Bet now Melbet
Rabotnicki vs Torpedo Zhodino prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Rabotnichki vs Torpedo-BelAZ prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025 Rabotnicki Odds: 1.66 Torpedo Zhodino Recommended 1xBet
Pyunik vs Tre Fiori prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Pyunik vs Tre Fiori prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025 Pyunik Odds: 1.84 Tre Fiori Bet now Mostbet
Ordabasy Shymkent vs Torpedo Kutaisi prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Ordabasy vs Torpedo Kutaisi prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025 Ordabasy Shymkent Odds: 1.75 Torpedo Kutaisi Bet now Melbet
Paide Linnameeskond vs Bruno's Magpies prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:30 Paide vs Magpies prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Paide Linnameeskond Odds: 1.53 Bruno's Magpies Recommended Melbet
Haecken vs Spartak Trnava prediction Europa League 17 july 2025, 13:00 Häcken vs Spartak Trnava: Can Häcken hold on to their advantage and advance? Haecken Odds: 1.61 Spartak Trnava Bet now Melbet
FK Sileks vs Decic Tuzi prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 13:00 Sileks vs Dečić: prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 FK Sileks Odds: 1.66 Decic Tuzi Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Dinamo Minsk 0 - 1 Ludogorets Razgrad Today, 14:45 Champions League
Dinamo Minsk
0
Ludogorets Razgrad
1
54’
Linfield 1 - 2 Shelbourne Today, 14:45 Champions League
Linfield
1
Shelbourne
2
47’
Philadelphia Union - : - CF Montreal Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Philadelphia Union
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
New York Red Bulls - : - New England Revolution Today, 19:30 MLS USA
New York Red Bulls
-
New England Revolution
-
19:30
Orlando City - : - New York City FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Orlando City
-
New York City FC
-
19:30
FC Cincinnati - : - Inter Miami CF Today, 19:30 MLS USA
FC Cincinnati
-
Inter Miami CF
-
19:30
Charlotte FC - : - DC United Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Charlotte FC
-
DC United
-
19:30
Atlanta United - : - Chicago Fire FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Atlanta United
-
Chicago Fire FC
-
19:30
Nashville SC - : - Columbus Crew Today, 20:30 MLS USA
Nashville SC
-
Columbus Crew
-
20:30
Minnesota United - : - Los Angeles FC Today, 20:30 MLS USA
Minnesota United
-
Los Angeles FC
-
20:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:15 Kaizer Chiefs wrap up Dutch pre-season tour – how did the team perform? Football news Today, 14:48 Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 17, 2025 Football news Today, 14:21 Lamine Yamal comments on shirt number change Football news Today, 13:53 Breakthrough reached: Mamelodi Sundowns close to new deal with their star man Football news Today, 13:15 Plans remain unchanged. Nigerian striker Ademola Lookman wants to leave Atalanta Football news Today, 12:47 Official: Lamine Yamal signs new contract and will wear a new number Esports News Today, 12:13 EA SPORTS unveils first trailer for EA FC 26 Football news Today, 11:56 Jude Bellingham undergoes shoulder surgery Football news Today, 11:39 Sekhukhune United secure another new signing Football news Today, 11:18 PSL releases MTN8 quarter-final fixtures
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores