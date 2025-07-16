Ilves vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Can Shakhtar deliver another rout?

Prediction on game Win Shakhtar Donetsk Odds: 1.44 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

In the Europa League qualifying round, Ilves will host Shakhtar Donetsk on their home turf. The match is set for Thursday, July 17, at 18:00 Central European Time. Here’s my prediction for this clash.

Ilves vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Match facts and head-to-head

Shakhtar thrashed Ilves 6-0 in the first leg.

Ilves have lost just one of their last five games — to Shakhtar.

The Finnish side have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four matches.

Shakhtar Donetsk are unbeaten in their last 11 outings.

The Donetsk club have scored in seven consecutive matches.

In three of their last ten games, Shakhtar have won to nil — as have Ilves.

This will be the second head-to-head meeting between these teams.

Ilves vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Match preview

Ilves are currently competing in the Finnish domestic league and are fighting for top spot in the table. The team has 32 points after 16 rounds, trailing the leaders by just one point. However, Ilves have played one game more, so the gap could potentially widen. Over their last five matches, the Finns have suffered only one defeat.

Shakhtar Donetsk prepared for the qualifiers exclusively through friendlies and did so under a new head coach. The Ukrainian giants are now led by the legendary Arda Turan. The team didn’t lose a single warm-up fixture and made a confident start to their Europa League qualification campaign.

In the first leg, played on Ukrainian soil, Shakhtar left Ilves with absolutely no chance, cruising to a 6-0 demolition. The Finnish club’s chances of advancing to the next round are virtually zero, so they’ll most likely drop into the Europa Conference League qualifiers. Shakhtar, meanwhile, look set for a next-round showdown with Besiktas.

Probable lineups

Ilves: Virtanen, Väisänen, Miettunen, Rale, Ala-Myllymäki, Veteli, Jukkola, Popović, Kanga, Riski, Ulundu

Shakhtar Donetsk: Riznyk, Matviyenko, Konoplya, Bondar, Pedrinho, Marlon Gomes, Sudakov, Bondarenko, Kevin, Kauan Elias, Alisson

Prediction

In the first leg, Shakhtar left no doubts about who would come out on top, giving Ilves no room to breathe. Moreover, I’m confident the Ukrainian side will seal another win here, and I’m backing it at odds of 1.44.