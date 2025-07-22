Ilves vs AZ Alkmaar prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

Prediction on game W2(-1) Odds: 1.67 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

In the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League, Ilves and AZ Alkmaar are set to clash. The match will take place in Tampere on Thursday, July 24. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. I’m offering a bet on the winner of this game.

Match preview

Finnish side Ilves, representing the city of Tampere, is experiencing one of the best spells in its modern history. The team had a strong campaign last season, surprisingly finishing second and earning a ticket to the Europa League.

Their European adventure got off to a rough start, but that was hardly unexpected. Ilves drew arguably the toughest opponent possible — Shakhtar Donetsk. The Ukrainian club settled the tie in the first leg, cruising to a 6-0 thrashing.

The return leg was a mere formality. Ilves managed a goalless draw and dropped into the Conference League, where things won’t get any easier. Once again, they’re up against a clearly superior opponent, so the underdog Finns’ chances look extremely slim.

Ilves’ only real advantage might be their match fitness. Unlike their opponents, they’re actively competing in the domestic league, where they lead the standings after 17 rounds. The gap over Inter Turku is just a single point, though the chasers have a game in hand.

AZ Alkmaar are seasoned European campaigners, regularly featuring in the main stages of the Europa League or Conference League. Last season, they finished fifth in the Eredivisie and won the play-offs for a spot in Europe’s third-tier competition.

The club favors a vertical, attacking style, relying on pressing and possession. However, at this stage, AZ have defensive issues, having kept a clean sheet in just one of their six pre-season friendlies.

Alkmaar have been conservative in the transfer market this summer. Notable signings include Mexican Mateo Chavez and Dane Isak Jensen, for whom they paid a combined €6 million. The departures of Jayden Addai and Ruben van Bommel not only brought in €30 million but also deprived the team of some creative spark in attack.

The main goal for the Dutch side is to wrap up the tie in the first leg. They outclass Ilves in all key metrics, and their attacking potential remains high.

Match facts

Ilves have kept clean sheets in two consecutive matches.

The Finnish club are unbeaten in three straight home games.

AZ are undefeated in their last eight official matches.

Alkmaar have won just two of their previous nine away fixtures.

Ilves average 1.4 goals per home game, while AZ average 2.2 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Ilves : Virtanen, Kumpu, Miettunen, Maenpaa, Arpergen, Popovic, Ulundu, Vallius, Stepin, Kanga, Hitonen.

: Virtanen, Kumpu, Miettunen, Maenpaa, Arpergen, Popovic, Ulundu, Vallius, Stepin, Kanga, Hitonen. AZ Alkmaar: Owusu-Oduro, Maikuma, Goes, Penetra, Wolf, Smit, Koopmeiners, Mijnans, Poku, Parrott, Merdink.

H2H

The teams have never faced each other before.

Prediction

The class gap is obvious, and with a disciplined approach, AZ should be able to leave Tampere with a comfortable margin. Still, Ilves will surely want to show their best in front of the home crowd. Goals from both sides can’t be ruled out, but the visitors’ firepower should be enough to secure a solid result. I believe AZ will settle the tie in the first leg and I’m backing them to win with a -1 handicap.