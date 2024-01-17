RU RU NG NG KE KE
Main Predictions Illawarra Hawks v Cairns Taipans prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024

Illawarra Hawks v Cairns Taipans prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024

Illawarra Hawks vs Cairns Taipans prediction
Illawarra Hawks
NBL 18 jan 2024, 02:30 Illawarra Hawks - Cairns Taipans
Wollongong, ВIN Entertainment Center
Cairns Taipans
Prediction on game Total over 175.5
Odds: 1.83

As part of the 16th round of the Australian NBL, a match is scheduled between Illawarra Hawks and Cairns Taipans on Thursday, January 18. The game is set to begin at 09:30 Central European Time.

Illawarra Hawks

Illawarra holds a mid-tier position in the local championship and has not shown outstanding results in the current season. The team alternates between victories and defeats, rightfully placing them in the middle of the NBL table. In 19 games, the Hawks have secured nine victories, recently climbing to the sixth position thanks to a successful series of matches.

Cairns Taipans

Taipans have one more victory than their upcoming opponents, but they have played three more games. Therefore, Cairns currently sits just behind Illawarra, occupying the seventh position. Cairns is known for playing a high-scoring style of basketball. Only the Sydney Kings have scored more points than the Taipans. However, the consequence of such an attacking style of play is a higher number of points conceded.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • In the previous game, Illawarra ended a four-match winning streak.
  • Taipans have conceded over 100 points in five consecutive away games.
  • In the last three matches between these opponents, only the home team has emerged victorious.

Match Prediction - Illawarra Hawks vs Cairns Taipans

Considering the recent goal-scoring performances of both teams and their head-to-head matches, I anticipate an interesting game. My prediction is a total of over 175.5 points in the match.

