Dailysports Predictions Iga Swiatek vs Zheng Qinwen Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024

Iga Swiatek Iga Swiatek
Olympics 2024. Women`s Single Today, 06:00 Iga Swiatek - Zheng Qinwen
Paris, Court Philippe-Chatrier
Zheng Qinwen Zheng Qinwen
Prediction on game W2(+6,5)
Odds: 1.73
On August 1, Iga Swiatek - Zheng Qinwen will have their semifinal meeting at the Olympics. Analysts Dailysports have prepared their prediction for this important match.

Iga Swiatek

The Polish tennis player so far justifies the status of the main favorite of the Olympics in the women's singles, because she is already in the semifinals. It cannot be said that Swiatek was flawless, many are used to her leaving no chance to her opponents.

In the first round she managed to beat Romanian Begu - 6:2, 7:5, then defeated Frenchwoman Parry - 6:1, 6:1, Chinese Wang beat her 6:3, 6:4. There were problems in the last match against American Collins - 6:1, 2:6, 4:1, at this point the opponent withdrew from the match, citing injury. Swiatek is the world number one, she is 23 years old.

Zheng Qinwen

The Chinese athlete is not playing very stable this season, although she is capable of a lot, she reached the final at the Australian Open this year. Prior to the Olympics, Zheng won the Palermo Open and gained confidence.

Her path to the semifinals was not easy, she defeated the veteran Errani 6-0, 6-0 at the start, she also confidently passed Arancia Rus, but against Navarro she had to win back a match point, as a result 6-7, 7-6, 6-1. The last match against Kerber was also difficult, where she managed to come back from 1:4 down in the decisive third set, eventually 6:7, 6:4, 7:6. The athlete is 21 years old and is ranked seventh in the world rankings.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • The Polish athlete dominates in head-to-head confrontations - 6:0, while leading 2:0 on the ground.
  • Swiatek has 25 wins in 26 meetings on dirt this season, Zheng has won 15 matches out of 19 on this surface.
  • Bookmakers offer the following quotes: W1 - 1.11, W2 - 7.7

Iga Swiatek vs Zheng Qinwen Prediction

Polka is a big favorite of this pair, which is argued by a big advantage in head-to-head meetings and the best game on the ground. Zheng is a technical and smart tennis player, but she has not found the recipe for victory over Swiatek yet. I believe that the Chinese will not look hopeless in this pairing, I take her win with +6.5 games.

