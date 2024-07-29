RU RU
Iga Swiatek vs Xiyu Wang Match Prediction and Odds - July 30, 2024

Iga Swiatek vs Xiyu Wang Match Prediction and Odds - July 30, 2024

Iga Swiatek Iga Swiatek
Olympics 2024. Women`s Single Yesterday, 13:00 Iga Swiatek - Xiyu Wang
Paris, Court Philippe-Chatrier
Xiyu Wang Xiyu Wang
On Tuesday there will be a lot of interesting matches at the Olympic women's tennis tournament, where, among others, their match will be held Iga Swiatek - Xiyu Wang. The forecast from Dailysports specialists can be read on the pages of our resource.

Iga Swiatek

Polish athlete gives another powerful season, she actually dominates in women's tennis, especially on the ground surface, where she won three tournaments this year. Swiatek is deservedly the world number one, but the athlete is showing this level of tennis at the age of 23.

The Polish player's form is in good order, in the first round she defeated Romanian Begu 6:2, 7:5, where she almost lost the second set, in the second match she defeated Frenchwoman Parry 6:1, 6:1. Sometimes Swiatek's superiority over her opponents is overwhelming, which is why her matches end in routs.

Siyu Wang

The Chinese athlete has not won any tournaments this year, but she is 23 years old and has time to progress, now she is ranked 52nd in the world ranking. Among the successful tournaments we can remember the final in Austin, as well as the semifinals in Oakland.

At the Olympics, Siyu Wang confidently passed two opponents who were favorites and also ranked higher in the world ranking, first defeating Czech Noskova - 6:3, 6:3, and then Russian Schneider. The matches at this tournament showed that the Chinese woman is in great shape and ready to fight.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • The sportswomen have played each other only once, it was in April this year in Madrid, then Sventek won - 6:1, 6:4.
  • Swiatek has only one defeat in 24 meetings on the ground this year, Wang won on this surface 9 matches out of 16.
  • Bookmakers' quotes: W1 - 1.02, W2 - 17.

Iga Swiatek vs Xiyu Wang Prediction

Although Sventek is a big favorite in this pair, there is a suspicion that Siyu Wang will be able to offer at least minimal resistance. The Polish should go further, but the Chinese has every chance to give a fight. I'll risk betting on a total of more than 17 games.

