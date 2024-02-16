Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 20,5 Odds: 1.74 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On February 17th, in Doha, the final of the prestigious women's tournament will take place, featuring a decisive showdown between Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina.

Iga Swiatek

The renowned Pole remains the world's top-ranked player, although this year she has only competed for her national team and at the Australian Open, where she shockingly exited in the third round, losing to the young Czech player, Noskova. In Doha, Swiatek has a chance to claim her first title of the year. Here, she defeated Kvitova, Alexandrova, and Azarenka, all in straight sets, while she advanced to the final without contest as Karolina Pliskova withdrew from the match. Despite her titles and experience, Swiatek is only 22 years old.

Elena Rybakina

This year has been going well for Rybakina. Although she also had a disappointing performance at the Australian Open, exiting in the second round, she already has two titles to her name. First, in Brisbane, where she defeated the formidable Sabalenka in the final, and then in Abu Dhabi, where she triumphed over Kasatkina. In Doha, Rybakina defeated Zhu, Navarro, Fernandez, and Pavlyuchenkova, dropping only one set throughout. Rybakina, at 24 years old, is currently the fourth-ranked player in the world.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Excluding exhibition matches, the opponents have crossed paths four times, with Rybakina leading 3-1.

Their last encounter took place last year in Rome, where Swiatek retired in the third set with the score tied at 2-2.

Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina Prediction

With both tennis players hailing from the top five, the qualification of the athletes is unquestionable, as is their motivation. On paper, Swiatek is a slight favorite, although it's difficult to label Rybakina as an underdog given her current form. We anticipate an interesting and unpredictable match; the lineup truly befits a final. Let's place our bet on the total games being over 20.5.