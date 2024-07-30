RU RU
Dailysports Predictions Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024

Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins prediction Photo: https://www.indiatvnews.com/ Author - GETTY IMAGES-
Iga Swiatek Iga Swiatek
Olympics 2024. Women`s Single Today, 09:30 Iga Swiatek - Danielle Collins
Paris, Stade Roland-Garros
Danielle Collins Danielle Collins
Prediction on game Total over 17,5
Odds: 1.75
On July 31, Iga Swiatek - Daniel Collins will have their meeting at the Olympics. Argumented forecast for this event is made by Dailysports experts.

Iga Swiatek

The Polish tennis player is confidently at the top of the world ranking, she came to the Olympics as one of the main favorites, but she has to prove her superiority on the court.

It cannot be said that Sventek is demolishing her opponents at this tournament, as it was at previous dirt tournaments, the advantage is not so overwhelming. In the first round she defeated Romanian Begu - 7:5, 6:2, then left no chance to Frenchwoman Parry - 6:1, 6:1, had to struggle in the last match with Chinese Wang - 6:3, 6:4. One can only envy the Polish player's concentration at the age of 23, although there is still a feeling that she might misfire.

Danielle Collins

The American tennis player is having one of the best seasons in her career, she won tournaments in Miami and Charleston, there was also a final in Strasbourg and a semifinal in Rome. Thanks to her successes, the athlete has risen in the top 10, and is the ninth racket of the world, she is 30 years old.

At the Olympics managed to pass Laura Siegemund - 6:3, 2:0 and the opponent withdrew from the match, then beat Caroline Wozniacki - 6:3, 3:6, 6:3. In their last meeting, Collins defeated Colombian Osorio Serrano - 6:0, 4:6, 6:3. The American is definitely capable of giving a serious fight to the world number one.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • In head-to-head confrontations, Swiatek has a big advantage - 6:1, and twice the rivals played this year, both times the Polish won, all matches were held on hard court.
  • Both tennis players play strongly on the ground this season, Swiatek has 24 wins in 25 meetings, and Collins won 19 matches out of 23.
  • Bookmakers' quotes: W1 - 1.08, W2 - 9.2

Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins Prediction

In this confrontation, the Polish is a big favorite, which has become quite a familiar pattern. But it should be understood that this is the quarterfinals, and against such Swiatek can still fight, not everything is so perfect for her. I will risk to bet here on a total of more than 17.5 games.

Prediction on game Total over 17,5
Odds: 1.75
