Iga Swiatek vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024

Iga Swiatek vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024

Olympics 2024. Women`s Single Today, 09:00 Iga Swiatek - Anna Karolina Schmiedlova
Paris, Court Philippe-Chatrier
On August 2 at the Olympics in women's singles tennis will be held the game for third place, here will play Iga Swiatek - Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. Prediction for the match of these athletes prepared by Dailysports experts.

The Polish athlete did not fulfill her main task for the tournament, although she was the main favorite, now she can win at most bronze. It was immediately noticeable that Swiatek is not as good as before on the dirt surface.

The athlete defeated in two games such opponents as: Begu, Parry and Wang. There were problems in the quarterfinals against Collins, there it came down to the third set, where Swiatek led 4:1, at which point the opponent withdrew. Fiasco with the Polish woman happened in the semifinals, where she lost to Chinese Zheng - 2:6, 5:7, and Iga led 4:0 in the second game, but managed to lose. Recall, Sventek is 23 years old, she is the first racket of the world.

The Slovakian tennis player will soon be 30 years old, she is the 67th racket of the world, in other words, no one expected a breakthrough at the Olympics from her. Schmiedlova managed to surprise and reached the semifinals, which can be considered a great success.

At this tournament she managed to pass such opponents as Boulter - 6:4, 6:2, Hadda Maya - 6:4, 6:4, Paolini - 7:5, 3:6, 7:5, Krejcikova - 6:4, 6:2. The insurmountable barrier was Donna Vekic, to whom Schmiedlova lost 4:6, 0:6. Winning a medal at the Olympics could be the biggest achievement of her career, but the chances of that look extremely low.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • Previously, the tennis players have never played each other.
  • Swiatek has 25 wins in 27 meetings on the ground this season, while Schmiedlova has won 16 matches out of 25 on this surface.
  • Here are the quotes for this match: W1 - 1.01, W2 - 16.

I am in solidarity with the bookmakers here and do not expect intrigue, Swiatek will be angry with herself and the whole world, and under the “hot hand” will fall Schmidlova. I expect dominance from the Polish athlete and I suggest betting on her victory with -7.5 games.

Sport Predictions
