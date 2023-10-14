Iceland vs Liechtenstein prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023

Prediction on game W1(-3) Odds: 1.85 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On October 16, in the European Championship qualifying match, the Icelandic team will host the Liechtenstein team. The home team has a theoretical chance of qualifying for Euro 2024, but first they need to score points in the match with the dwarf team.

Iceland

After seven rounds played, the team is in penultimate place in the group, but even this position leaves them in the fight for second place in the group. The Icelanders scored seven points and are six points behind second place.

In the last round, Iceland hosted Luxembourg at home and missed out on victory. They were in the lead after the first half, but conceded a goal early in the second half. The result is a 1:1 draw.

Considering the fact that Iceland still has away matches against Slovakia and Portugal, their chances of qualifying for the European Championship are catastrophically low.

Liechtenstein

Nobody expected anything from this team, but it showed nothing. The dwarf team takes a confident last place without scoring a single point. Moreover, in seven group stage matches they scored only one goal and conceded 21.

Now their task is to score at least one point to amuse their few fans. By the way, this will be very difficult to do, since in the last rounds their opponents really need three points.

Match prediction

The Icelanders have something to prove to their home audience and they must achieve a crushing victory at home. Liechtenstein does not play very confidently away, which means I expect a defeat in this match. I will bet on the outcome of the victory of the first team with a handicap of -3 with odds of 1.85.