Huracán vs Boca Juniors: Who will claim their first victory in the new Clausura campaign?

In the third round of Argentina's Primera División Clausura, Huracán will face off against Boca Juniors. The match is set for a late-night kickoff on July 27 at 23:30 Central European Time. Here’s my betting insight for this clash.

Huracán vs Boca Juniors: Match facts and head-to-head

Huracán have lost their last two matches and suffered three defeats in their previous four games.

Boca Juniors are winless in their last seven matches: four draws and three defeats.

Boca Juniors haven’t won away from home in their last three outings.

Huracán have failed to score in their last two home games.

Boca Juniors keep a clean sheet more often: 33% compared to 30%.

However, Juniors lose without scoring in 17% of their matches, while Huracán do so in 13%.

In their previous head-to-head meeting, Boca Juniors edged Huracán 2-1. The last time Juniors lost to this opponent was back in 2022.

Huracán vs Boca Juniors: Match preview

Huracán are fighting on all fronts in every competition. Before the Clausura began, they got past Instituto in a penalty shootout to reach the round of 16, where they’ll face Lanús. The team also made it to the Copa Sudamericana playoffs by topping their group. However, their Clausura start has been rough. Two defeats in the opening two rounds: a 0-3 loss to Belgrano followed by a 1-2 defeat against Estudiantes. Right now, Huracán are bottom of the table with a 1:5 goal difference.

Boca Juniors are also struggling for form. They crashed out of the Club World Cup and, in their last outing, were held to a 1-1 draw by Auckland City. With just two points from three matches, they sit third in their group. In the Apertura, Boca exited in the quarterfinals after a 0-1 defeat to Independiente. The new Clausura campaign has opened with two draws: 0-0 against Argentinos and 1-1 versus Unión de Santa Fe. Recently, Boca lost 1-2 at home to Atlético Tucumán in the Copa Argentina round of 32. The team is now on a seven-match winless streak.

Probable lineups

Huracán: Mesa, Paz, Ibañez, Guidara, Pereira, Gil, Perez, Sequeira, Cabral, Ramirez, Milevich

Boca Juniors: Marchesín, Pellegrino, Blanco, Di Lollo, Advíncula, Palacios, Braida, Alarcón, Battaglia, Velasco, Merentiel

Prediction

Boca Juniors and Huracán are both far from their best right now, with neither side yet to taste victory in the Clausura. I expect both teams to be desperate to end their winless runs, and my pick is Boca Juniors to score over 0.5 goals at odds of 1.67.