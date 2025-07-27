RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Hull City vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 29 July 2025

Hull City vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 29 July 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Hull vs Sunderland prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
29 july 2025, 14:45
- : -
International,
Review H2H Prediction
One of the key friendly matches in club pre-season preparations is set for Tuesday, July 29, at the MKM Stadium in Hull, where local side Hull City will host Sunderland. Here’s a prediction for the outcome of this clash, with a high probability of a positive result.

Match preview

Last season proved to be a true test for the Tigers – the team only edged out Luton Town on goal difference to avoid relegation from the Championship. Over the summer, the club appointed a new manager: Sergei Yakirovich, formerly of Turkish side Kayserispor, signed a two-year contract and has already begun to reshape the squad’s playing style.

Despite a transfer ban, Hull have looked confident in pre-season, winning all four of their friendlies, including contests against Istanbulspor, Kasimpasa, and Stockport. The team lost several key players and the squad has seen little reinforcement – so familiar faces are expected in the starting line-up. Nevertheless, the new manager has quickly instilled a sense of organization and aggression in the Tigers’ play.

Returning to the Premier League after eight years is Sunderland’s crowning achievement in 2025. Under Regis Le Bris, the team triumphed in the play-offs, leaving Sheffield United behind, and are now building an ambitious project at the top level. During the off-season, the club has been active in the transfer market – bringing in Reinshildo, Adingra, Diarra, Talbi and others, though results in recent friendlies have been inconsistent: back-to-back defeats to Sporting and Hearts have raised some concerns.

Despite personnel losses and injuries (Mundle, O’Nien, Hjelde and others are sidelined), the Black Cats are gradually integrating their new signings and building up form. The match against Hull will be a crucial test ahead of the season opener against West Ham. Le Bris will be looking to strike a balance between tactical experiments and confidence in the result.

Probable line-ups

  • Hull City: Pandur – Giles, Egan, Hughes, Drameh – Slater, Crooks, Palmer – Kamara, Joseph, Brown
  • Sunderland: Patterson – Huggins, Ballard, Sealt, Reinshildo – Diarra, Sadiki, Le Fée – Talbi, Mayenda, Adingra

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The last meeting between these teams ended in a 1-0 win for Hull (February 2025).
  • Only one of the last five meetings between these sides has seen more than one goal scored.
  • The “both teams to score” bet has only come in once in the last five encounters.

Prediction

Despite Hull’s strong run of form, Sunderland boast a higher-quality squad and greater attacking potential. Le Bris’s men will be under pressure to respond to recent setbacks, especially with the Premier League campaign on the horizon. I expect the Black Cats to play with greater intensity, up the tempo, and come away with the win in this encounter.

