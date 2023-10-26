Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.79 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Hull City will play with Preston as part of the 14th round of the English Championship. The meeting will take place at MKM Stadium on October 28 and will start at 16:00 CET.

Hull City



“The Tigers” started the new season quite well, but it is already clear that it will be difficult for the team to return to the elite of English football, where it has not played for a pretty long period of time.

Hull City has got 20 points after 13 rounds. The team won 5 times, lost 3 times, and 5 more battles resulted in a draw. Taking into account 13 matches of the national tournament, Hull City scored 19 goals, but conceded quite a lot – 16.

Generally speaking, the team’s shape is at a fairly high level, although even in winning matches Hull sometimes did not do its best.

Preston



Preston has not played in the Premier League since the early 1960s. Speaking about the current season, the team is closer to the promotion than ever. So far, Preston has established itself among the leaders of the Championship with the claims to the promotion this season. Currently, the team is in the 4th position with 22 points.

It is also worth noting that Preston has already been eliminated from the EFL Cup. There, the team lost to the League Two outsider, Salford, in a penalty shoot-out.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Hull has failed to win 5 home matches in a row.

• Preston has failed to win in 6 confrontations in a row.

• 2 previous head-to-head matches ended in goalless draws.

Prediction



The guests no longer look as convincing as at the start of the season, but Hull is also far from being perfect. I think that the opponents will play a fairly effective battle and exchange the goals.

