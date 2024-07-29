RU RU
Hull City vs Fiorentina Match Prediction and Odds - July 30, 2024

Hull City vs Fiorentina Match Prediction and Odds - July 30, 2024

Hull vs Fiorentina prediction
Hull Hull
Club Friendlies Yesterday, 14:45 Hull - Fiorentina
Finished
2 : 2
International,
Fiorentina Fiorentina
Abdulkadir Omur
73’
Pietro Terracciano
80’ (OG)
30’
Dodo
52’
Moise Kean
On July 30, Hull City - Fiorentina will play their control match. Dailysports experts have prepared their reasoned prediction for the match between these clubs.

Hull City

“Tigers” had a good last season in the Championship, however, it was not enough for promotion. The team finished seventh in the Championship, falling just three points behind the playoff zone. Solid results last season allow us to hope for something serious in the upcoming championship.

Hull's results this summer are extremely weak, first a draw against Kasımpas, and then there were three consecutive defeats, from Fenerbahçe - 1:5, Doncaster - 0:4, as well as Newcastle - 0:2. Although the results of control meetings are not so important, any victory gives confidence to the players.

Fiorentina

“Fialchi” last season again missed the opportunity to win the Conference League, they reached the final for the second year in a row and lost for the second time, this time to Olympiacos in overtime. Sometimes it seems as if the club is trivially lacking in luck.

Fiorentina finished only eighth in Serie A last season, which was good enough for another trip to the Conference League. The team this summer is playing with mixed success, two wins, one draw and one defeat, although all opponents were lower class. In the last match they lost to Preston from the Championship with the score 1:2.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

  • Previously, the teams have never played each other.
  • The clubs have played a total of 8 matches this summer, in five cases more than two goals were scored.
  • This is how the bookmakers' quotes look: W1 - 3.95, X - 3.95, W2 - 1.76.

Hull City vs Fiorentina Prediction

Both teams do not impress with stability in control meetings, although the status of Fiorentina is higher, so the Italian club is considered the favorite of this pair. I expect a difficult match, in which the rivals can please the performance, betting on a total of more than 2.5 goals looks passable.

