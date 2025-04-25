RU RU ES ES FR FR
Hull City vs Derby County prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

Hull City vs Derby County prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

David Flower
Hull vs Derby prediction Photo: efl.com / Author unknown
Hull Hull
EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Hull - Derby
-
- : -
England, Hull, The MKM Stadium
Derby Derby
One of the clashes of the 45th round of the Championship will be played on Saturday at the "MKM Stadium," where local side Hull City will host Derby County. I suggest a bet on goals in this match with a good coefficient.

Match preview

Hull City arrives at the match against Derby County after a 2-1 victory over Preston North End. This was an important success for Ruben Selles' team, allowing the "Tigers" to gain three points and slightly improve their position in the standings. Despite low possession (43%), Hull demonstrated their attacking efficiency.

The victory was the first for the "Tigers" in the last four games, and they now sit in 20th place in the Championship with 48 points. The team is only two points above the relegation zone, and everything will be decided in the remaining rounds. Hull City fans hope that this hard-fought victory will serve as a catalyst for improved form at the end of the season and help secure their league status.

Derby County also managed to secure three points in their last match, achieving a confident 3-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion. After the first half, in which the "Rams" led 2-0 thanks to goals from Ebu Adams and Jerry Yates, "Albion" reduced the deficit, but Nathaniel Mendez-Laing restored Derby's two-goal advantage, sealing the match.

This success ended a four-match winless streak for John Eustace's team and allowed them to climb to 21st place in the standings, with 46 points. Despite the positive result, Derby is only above the relegation zone on goal difference better than Luton Town, and the battle to stay in the Championship is in full swing.

Probable lineups

  • Hull City: Pandur – Coyle, Jones, Hughes, McLaughlin – Slater, Alzate, Crooks, Gelhardt, Lincoln – Joao Pedro
  • Derby County: Zetterstrom - Langas, Nyambe, Clarke, Elder - Adams, Osborn, Yates, Narness - Mendez-Laing, Salvesen

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first round, the teams drew 1-1
  • The "Over 2.5 Total Goals" bet hit in one out of five matches
  • The "Both Teams to Score" option hit in two out of five matches

Prediction

The bookmakers give a slight advantage to the home side, offering odds of 2.45 for a Hull City win. We believe that the desire to secure at least some points will prevail in this match, and our bet is "Under 2.0 Total Goals" with odds of 1.80.

