Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.65 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On September 15, in the sixth round of the English Championship, a match will take place between Hull City and Coventry City. The home team will try to gain a foothold in the top six of the standings, but to do this they must win.

Hull City

The “Tigers” have entered the new season quite well and it is already clear that the team is setting itself the task of returning to the elite of English football, where it has not played for quite some time.

After five rounds played, Hull City have 10 points. The team won three times, lost once and tied once. In five matches of the national championship, Hull City scored nine goals, but conceded quite a lot - six times.

In general, the team’s form is at a fairly high level, although even in winning matches the “tigers” sometimes did not look their best.

Coventry City

Unlike their opponents, this team aims to gain a foothold in the middle of the standings and not think about fighting for survival. After five rounds, Coventry City scored six points, but achieved only one victory. The team drew three more times and lost one match.

In five games, the guests scored eight goals and conceded six goals. Coventry City are currently in 14th place in the league table and are not yet thinking about fighting for survival.

Match forecast

Bookmakers find it difficult to choose a favorite and have set approximately the same odds for both teams. It seems to me that both teams should score in this meeting.

I will bet on this outcome with odds of 1.65.