Huddersfield Huddersfield
Championship England 16 sep 2023, 10:00 Huddersfield - Rotherham
England, Huddersfield, John Smith's Stadium
Rotherham Rotherham
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
On September 16, in the match of the sixth round of the English Championship, Huddersfield will host their neighbor in the standings, Rotherham. Some of the main losers of the new season in the English second division will play against each other.

Huddersfield

After five rounds played, the team is not in the relegation zone, although it is as close as possible to it. Huddersfield are currently in 21st place in the standings and have four points.

The team won once, drew once and lost three times. In five meetings, the home team scored four goals and conceded ten times.

It is obvious that Huddersfield will fight for survival in the new season and so far they have succeeded, because they are not among the teams going down in class.

Rotherham

This team is one line higher than its next opponent. They are in 20th place and have the same number of points.

Rotherham have also won just once this season, drawn once and lost three. At the same time, the guests are ahead of Huddersfield due to the better goal difference.

In five matches, Rotherham scored seven goals and conceded 11 times. This team is also considered one of the candidates for relegation to League 1, and in a head-to-head confrontation with a competitor for survival, we are talking not about three points, but about six.

Match forecast

Bookmakers are confident Huddersfield should make a run at home. I believe that in such a battle of teams of equal class, the opponents should exchange goals. I will bet on the outcome of both teams scoring with odds of 1.8.

