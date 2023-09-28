Huddersfield vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023

Prediction on game Win Ipswich Odds: 1.94 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On the 30th of September, within the context of the ninth fixture of the English Championship, Huddersfield is set to host Ipswich Town at the John Smith's Stadium. The initial whistle will commence the duel at 4:00 PM Central European Time.

Huddersfield

Once, Huddersfield reigned as champions of England, uniquely clinching the title thrice consecutively. This zenith was achieved in the early half of the 20th century. Since then, the "terriers" can not boast of similar achievements and close. Their last foray into the Premier League was during the 2017/2018 season, yet merely a year later they found themselves relegated, anchored at the foot of the table. That campaign saw them amass a meager 16 points. Currently, they find themselves positioned at 17th in the Championship ladder.

Ipswich

Mid 20th-century, Ipswich too had their moment of glory, crowned champions of England. The subsequent chapters of the club's tale have been devoid of such illustrious successes. The Tractor Boys predominantly oscillate between the Championship and League 1 in recent history. Their Premier League stint dates back to the early 2000s. Subsequent to that period, they periodically vied for promotion via the playoffs, albeit always to no avail. This season, Ipswich has firmly established themselves among the Championship's elite, with genuine ambitions for promotion.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

Huddersfield boasts an undefeated streak spanning four matches - with 2 victories and 2 draws.

Ipswich's record this season is only tainted by a single defeat. Additionally, they've carved their path to the 1/8 finals of the EFL Cup.

The Tractor Boys last experienced defeat on the road in February, within the confines of the FA Cup.

Head-to-head, the teams often seem evenly matched, resulting in numerous draws.

Prediction

Ipswich emerges as the apparent favorites. Given their current form, I surmise that the visitors have the arsenal to conquer their adversaries. My wager rests on an away victory.