RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Huddersfield vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023

Huddersfield vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Huddersfield vs Ipswich prediction
Huddersfield Huddersfield
Championship England 30 sep 2023, 10:00 Huddersfield - Ipswich
-
- : -
England, Huddersfield, John Smith's Stadium
Ipswich Ipswich
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Ipswich
Odds: 1.94

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On the 30th of September, within the context of the ninth fixture of the English Championship, Huddersfield is set to host Ipswich Town at the John Smith's Stadium. The initial whistle will commence the duel at 4:00 PM Central European Time.

Huddersfield

Once, Huddersfield reigned as champions of England, uniquely clinching the title thrice consecutively. This zenith was achieved in the early half of the 20th century. Since then, the "terriers" can not boast of similar achievements and close. Their last foray into the Premier League was during the 2017/2018 season, yet merely a year later they found themselves relegated, anchored at the foot of the table. That campaign saw them amass a meager 16 points. Currently, they find themselves positioned at 17th in the Championship ladder.

Ipswich

Mid 20th-century, Ipswich too had their moment of glory, crowned champions of England. The subsequent chapters of the club's tale have been devoid of such illustrious successes. The Tractor Boys predominantly oscillate between the Championship and League 1 in recent history. Their Premier League stint dates back to the early 2000s. Subsequent to that period, they periodically vied for promotion via the playoffs, albeit always to no avail. This season, Ipswich has firmly established themselves among the Championship's elite, with genuine ambitions for promotion.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

Huddersfield boasts an undefeated streak spanning four matches - with 2 victories and 2 draws.

Ipswich's record this season is only tainted by a single defeat. Additionally, they've carved their path to the 1/8 finals of the EFL Cup.

The Tractor Boys last experienced defeat on the road in February, within the confines of the FA Cup.

Head-to-head, the teams often seem evenly matched, resulting in numerous draws.

Prediction

Ipswich emerges as the apparent favorites. Given their current form, I surmise that the visitors have the arsenal to conquer their adversaries. My wager rests on an away victory.

Prediction on game Win Ipswich
Odds: 1.94

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Samsunspor vs Gaziantep prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Super Lig Turkey Today, 13:00 Samsunspor vs Gaziantep prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Odds: 1.95 Gaziantep FK Recommended 1xBet
Moroka Swallows vs AmaZulu prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Premier League South Africa Today, 13:30 Moroka Swallows vs AmaZulu prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Odds: 1.72 Bet now 1xBet
Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips Hoffenheim Odds: 1.63 Borussia Dortmund Bet now MelBet
Shamrock Rovers vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Premier Division Ireland Today, 14:45 Shamrock Rovers vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Shamrock Rovers Odds: 2.04 Shelbourne Recommended MelBet
Strasbourg vs Lance prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Ligue 1 France Today, 15:00 Strasbourg vs Lance prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Strasbourg Odds: 1.65 Lens Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:46 Chelsea legend leaves the club Football news Today, 06:13 Mourinho spoke about his worst start to the season Football news Today, 05:39 Inter Miami spoke about when Messi will return to the field Football news Today, 04:49 Sampaoli is left without a job: Tite may be appointed in his place Football news Today, 04:27 Diego Simeone spoke about the problems in the Atletico match Football news Today, 04:00 Leonardo Bonucci retires Football news Today, 03:30 Victor Osimhen received an offer from England Football news Today, 03:02 Barcelona may cease to exist Football news Today, 02:29 Girona coach speaks about the team's fantastic results Football news Today, 02:00 Ancelotti responded to Atletico's accusations against Real Madrid
Sport Predictions
Football Today Samsunspor vs Gaziantep prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Moroka Swallows vs AmaZulu prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips Football Today Shamrock Rovers vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Strasbourg vs Lance prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Barcelona vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Southampton vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Bournemouth vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Wolverhampton vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023