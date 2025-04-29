Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips for May 1, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 207 Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On May 1, 2025, the fifth game of the playoff series between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston. After two away game losses, Houston trails the series 1-3, making the upcoming matchup a do-or-die situation for the team. Let's take a look at the betting odds on team performance in this showdown.

Houston Rockets

After dropping the first game of the series, Houston managed to rally and confidently took revenge in the second home game, defeating Golden State 109-94. The series then moved to San Francisco, where the Rockets had a decent chance to take the lead again, especially given the absence of one of the opponent's key players. However, the team failed to capitalize on their advantage and lost 93-104.

The fourth game was particularly intense. Despite an outstanding performance by Alperen Sengun—31 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists—Houston couldn't hold the finish. In a closely contested battle, the Warriors snatched the victory, ending the game 109-106. Now, Houston faces the daunting task of trying to come back from a 1-3 deficit against Golden State.

Golden State Warriors

Golden State headed into their home games with the series tied 1-1, having secured an important road win. In the third game, the team played without Jimmy Butler, which was a cause for concern, and Houston was eager to take advantage. However, Steph Curry was exceptional, leaving the Rockets no chance. His 36 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists were pivotal in the Warriors' victory.

In the second game, Steph didn't shine as brightly as in the first, scoring only 17 points, but his teammates stepped up. Brandin Podziemski recorded 26 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, while Jimmy Butler added 27 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists. Thanks to this effort, the Lakers were able to snatch victory from the Rockets in the end. Luck also played a part when Sengun's last shot missed.

Golden State now controls the series and has the home-court advantage, which they didn't have at the start of the playoffs.

Interesting facts and head-to-head encounters

Houston Rockets have lost 6 of their last 7 games.

Golden State Warriors have won 4 of their last 5 games.

Golden State Warriors have won 7 of their last 8 road games.

Golden State Warriors have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings.

Prediction for Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors

In previous matchups between these teams, 7 out of 8 games ended with a total of less than 205 points. Additionally, 3 of the 4 games in the current series have been lower scoring than expected. There is every reason to believe this trend will continue in the upcoming duel. Houston boasts one of the most reliable defensive systems in the NBA, as evidenced in the two home games against Golden State. Given the high stakes of every mistake, both teams are likely to focus on defense and controlling the game's pace. My bet for this match is on a total of fewer than 207 points with odds of 1.60.