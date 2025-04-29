RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Basketball Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips for May 1, 2025

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips for May 1, 2025

Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors prediction Photo: https://x.com/TurkiyeHouston/Author unknownn
Houston Rockets Houston Rockets
NBA 30 apr 2025, 19:30 Houston Rockets - Golden State Warriors
Houston, Toyota Center
Golden State Warriors Golden State Warriors
Prediction on game Total under 207
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On May 1, 2025, the fifth game of the playoff series between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston. After two away game losses, Houston trails the series 1-3, making the upcoming matchup a do-or-die situation for the team. Let's take a look at the betting odds on team performance in this showdown.

Houston Rockets

After dropping the first game of the series, Houston managed to rally and confidently took revenge in the second home game, defeating Golden State 109-94. The series then moved to San Francisco, where the Rockets had a decent chance to take the lead again, especially given the absence of one of the opponent's key players. However, the team failed to capitalize on their advantage and lost 93-104.

The fourth game was particularly intense. Despite an outstanding performance by Alperen Sengun—31 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists—Houston couldn't hold the finish. In a closely contested battle, the Warriors snatched the victory, ending the game 109-106. Now, Houston faces the daunting task of trying to come back from a 1-3 deficit against Golden State.

Golden State Warriors

Golden State headed into their home games with the series tied 1-1, having secured an important road win. In the third game, the team played without Jimmy Butler, which was a cause for concern, and Houston was eager to take advantage. However, Steph Curry was exceptional, leaving the Rockets no chance. His 36 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists were pivotal in the Warriors' victory.

In the second game, Steph didn't shine as brightly as in the first, scoring only 17 points, but his teammates stepped up. Brandin Podziemski recorded 26 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, while Jimmy Butler added 27 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists. Thanks to this effort, the Lakers were able to snatch victory from the Rockets in the end. Luck also played a part when Sengun's last shot missed.

Golden State now controls the series and has the home-court advantage, which they didn't have at the start of the playoffs.

Interesting facts and head-to-head encounters

  • Houston Rockets have lost 6 of their last 7 games.
  • Golden State Warriors have won 4 of their last 5 games.
  • Golden State Warriors have won 7 of their last 8 road games.
  • Golden State Warriors have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings.

Prediction for Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors

In previous matchups between these teams, 7 out of 8 games ended with a total of less than 205 points. Additionally, 3 of the 4 games in the current series have been lower scoring than expected. There is every reason to believe this trend will continue in the upcoming duel. Houston boasts one of the most reliable defensive systems in the NBA, as evidenced in the two home games against Golden State. Given the high stakes of every mistake, both teams are likely to focus on defense and controlling the game's pace. My bet for this match is on a total of fewer than 207 points with odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game Total under 207
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons prediction NBA Today, 19:30 New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons prediction and bet for the April 30, 2025 game New York Knicks Odds: 1.76 Detroit Pistons Recommended 1xBet
Haras El Hodoud vs Pyramids FC prediction Premier League Egypt 30 apr 2025, 10:00 Haras El Hodood vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Haras El Hodoud Odds: 1.84 Pyramids FC Bet now 1xBet
Petrojet vs Al Ahly SC prediction Premier League Egypt 30 apr 2025, 13:00 Petrojet vs Al Ahly: Can Al Ahly close in on the league leader? Petrojet Odds: 1.43 Al Ahly SC Bet now 1Win
Barcelona vs Monaco prediction EuroLeague 30 apr 2025, 13:00 Barcelona vs Monaco: Prediction and bet for the match on April 30, 2025 Barcelona Odds: 1.78 Monaco Recommended 1xBet
Stellenbosch vs Chippa United prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 apr 2025, 13:30 Stellenbosch vs Chippa United: Can Stellenbosch match the third team in the championship? Stellenbosch Odds: 1.71 Chippa United Bet now 1Win
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 apr 2025, 13:30 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Mamelodi Sundowns Odds: 1.75 Richards Bay Bet now 1xBet
Anadolu Efes vs Panathinaikos prediction EuroLeague 30 apr 2025, 13:45 Anadolu Efes vs Panathinaikos: Prediction and bet for the match on April 30, 2025 Anadolu Efes Odds: 2.02 Panathinaikos Recommended 22Bet
Barcelona vs Inter prediction Champions League 30 apr 2025, 15:00 Barcelona vs Inter: Which team can gain the upper hand in the first match? Barcelona Odds: 1.61 Inter Bet now 1Win
Inter Miami CF vs Vancouver Whitecaps prediction CONCACAF Champions League 30 apr 2025, 20:00 Inter Miami vs Vancouver prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Inter Miami CF Odds: 1.66 Vancouver Whitecaps Bet now 22Bet
Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction NBA 30 apr 2025, 22:00 Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and bet for the match on May 1, 2025 Los Angeles Lakers Odds: 1.76 Minnesota Timberwolves Recommended 22Bet
Juve Stabia vs Catanzaro prediction Serie B Italy 01 may 2025, 06:30 Juve Stabia vs Catanzaro prediction and betting tips on May 1, 2025 Juve Stabia Odds: 1.6 Catanzaro Bet now 22Bet
Royal Antwerp vs Anderlecht prediction Pro League Belgium 01 may 2025, 07:30 Antwerp vs Anderlecht prediction: how many goals will the teams score? Royal Antwerp Odds: 1.77 Anderlecht Bet now Betwinner
Upcoming matches
All
Club Atletico Platense 0 - 0 Talleres Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Club Atletico Platense
0
Talleres
0
14’
Newell's Old Boys 0 - 0 Huracan Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Newell's Old Boys
0
Huracan
0
13’
Stellenbosch - : - Chippa United 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Stellenbosch
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Richards Bay 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Richards Bay
-
13:30
Orlando Pirates - : - Sekhukhune United 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Orlando Pirates
-
Sekhukhune United
-
13:30
Barcelona - : - Inter 30 apr 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Barcelona
-
Inter
-
15:00
Atletico Tucuman - : - Independiente 30 apr 2025, 20:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Atletico Tucuman
-
Independiente
-
20:00
Nottingham Forest - : - Brentford 01 may 2025, 14:30 English Premier League
Nottingham Forest
-
Brentford
-
14:30
Djurgaarden - : - Chelsea 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Djurgaarden
-
Chelsea
-
15:00
Athletic Club - : - Manchester United 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Athletic Club
-
Manchester United
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:50 César Montes Rules Out Liga MX Return as He Commits to Lokomotiv Moscow Football news Today, 17:18 Donnarumma – UEFA Champions League Player of the Day according to Dailysports Football news Today, 17:15 River Legend Beto Alonso Praises Mastantuono: “He Might Be Even Better Than I Was” Football news Today, 16:50 Domènec Torrent Steps Down as Atlético San Luis Head Coach After Historic Season Football news Today, 16:45 Platense and Talleres Clash in Key Battle for Playoff Spots Football news Today, 16:38 Should PSG fans be worried? Dembele couldn't finish the match against Arsenal Football news Today, 16:27 Another setback. Alaba suffers meniscus injury and ends season Football news Today, 16:21 Keylor Navas Returns to Costa Rica's National Team for 2025 Gold Cup After Piojo Herrera's Visit Football news Today, 16:02 Dembele is one goal away from surpassing Mbappe's historic PSG record Tennis news Today, 15:49 Djokovic withdraws from major tournament in Italy amid retirement rumors
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores