Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and bet for the May 5, 2025 game

On May 5, in the NBA playoffs, the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors will square off in their seventh meeting of the series. Here’s my take on this thrilling showdown.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets surprised many in the regular season, finishing second in the conference, though no one really sees them as true title contenders. As expected, the battle against Golden State has been tough, with Houston lacking extensive experience in such high-stakes games.

To reach a Game 7, they had to win two in a row, and the team is clearly riding a wave of momentum. Plus, playing the decisive game on their home court is a big advantage. The performance of players like VanVleet and Sengun will be crucial, while Green hasn’t quite shown his best yet.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are once again hungry for a title run, but even in the first round of the playoffs, they’ve hit some turbulence. The team had a golden opportunity to close out the series at home in the previous game, but let it slip with a 107-115 loss, dropping the decisive fourth quarter by six points.

With Butler and Curry on the roster, the Warriors can take down any opponent—provided those two are firing on all cylinders. Now, with no margin for error, they need to beat a strong Houston side on the road.

Match facts

Houston has won 31 out of 44 home games this season.

Golden State has been solid on the road, winning 25 of 44 away games.

Bookmakers offer the following odds for this matchup: Home win – 1.72, Away win – 2.16.

Head-to-head

Golden State led this series 3-1, but the Rockets showed real grit, rallying to tie it up. Now, everything will be decided in this decisive Game 7.

Prediction

It’s tough to pick a clear favorite in this matchup. Bookmakers give a slight edge to the Rockets, mainly because they’re playing at home. A lot will depend on the teams’ mindset, game plans, and, of course, a bit of luck. The Warriors’ experience could be the X-factor in this seventh game. I’ll take the risk and bet on a clean win for the visitors.