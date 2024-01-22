RU RU NG NG KE KE
Hong Kong vs Palestine prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024

Hong Kong vs Palestine prediction
Asian Cup 23 jan 2024, 10:00 Hong Kong - Palestine
We present an exclusive forecast for the match between Hong Kong and Palestine, where the opponents will face each other on January 23rd as part of the third round of the group stage in the Asian Cup.

Hong Kong

No breakthrough was expected from Hong Kong in this tournament, as the team was considered a clear underdog in their previous matches. In the first round, the team tried to resist against the UAE, and it looked decent, but the opponent created significantly more opportunities, resulting in a fair 1-3 defeat. The match against Iran was calmer, and Hong Kong suffered a 0-1 defeat. The team is currently at the bottom of the group, with a maximum potential of securing the third spot, but only if they manage to defeat Palestine.

Palestine

For Palestine, the tournament started with a crushing defeat against the strong Iran with a score of 1-4. The start was disappointing, with two goals conceded by the 12th minute. In the second match, the team was considered an underdog against the UAE. They conceded in the middle of the first half, but the opponent received a red card and an own goal from a penalty on the 37th minute, which Palestine failed to convert. They managed to equalize at the start of the second half but couldn't secure the win – ending in a 1-1 draw. There is still hope to advance from the group; they need to win and look at the rankings of third-placed teams, theoretically catching up to the UAE.

Head-to-Head History

The opponents have met only once in history, during the World Cup qualification in 2001. Palestine played a 1-1 draw away and secured a 1-0 victory at home.

Match prediction - Hong Kong vs Palestine

The local audience is likely to support Palestine, who are considered favorites in this pair, with odds rapidly decreasing for their success. This could be the last chance for both teams to secure at least one victory in the tournament. This time, we agree with the bookmakers, so we'll take the clean victory for Palestine.

