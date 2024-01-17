Hong Kong vs Iran prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the second round of the group stage of the Asian Cup, the Hong Kong team will play against the Iranian team. In the first round, Hong Kong suffered a defeat, while their opponents achieved a landslide victory. The meeting will take place on January 19, 2024.

Hong Kong

In the first game of the tournament, this team played against the United Arab Emirates team and lost with a score of 1:3. In general, Hong Kong has scored few goals in recent games, but conceded a lot.

If Hong Kong loses this game, it will automatically lose its chance of qualifying from the group, even if it beats Palestine in the final round.

Iran

This team is considered the giant of Asian football and it is also the clear favorite of this confrontation. In the first round match, the Iranians beat Palestine with a score of 4:1 and once again reminded that they are a top team.

If they win, Iran will advance to the Asian Cup playoffs early and there is no doubt that the team will make every effort to achieve this.

In the final round, Iran will play against the United Arab Emirates.

Meeting history

The last meeting of the teams in the 2024 World Cup qualifying tournament ended with the defeat of Hong Kong with a score of 4:0. Interestingly, Hong Kong has never beaten Iran in its history.

Prediction for the match Hong Kong - Iran

An Iranian attack could penetrate the fragile defenses of a rival like Hong Kong. I'll bet that more than 3 goals will be scored in the match. Bookmakers offer odds of 1.6 for this event.