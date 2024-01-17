RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Hong Kong vs Iran prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Hong Kong vs Iran prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Hong Kong vs Iran prediction
Hong Kong Hong Kong
Asian Cup 19 jan 2024, 12:30 Hong Kong - Iran
-
- : -
International, Doha, Khalifa International Stadium
Iran Iran
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the match of the second round of the group stage of the Asian Cup, the Hong Kong team will play against the Iranian team. In the first round, Hong Kong suffered a defeat, while their opponents achieved a landslide victory. The meeting will take place on January 19, 2024.

Hong Kong

In the first game of the tournament, this team played against the United Arab Emirates team and lost with a score of 1:3. In general, Hong Kong has scored few goals in recent games, but conceded a lot.

If Hong Kong loses this game, it will automatically lose its chance of qualifying from the group, even if it beats Palestine in the final round.

Iran

This team is considered the giant of Asian football and it is also the clear favorite of this confrontation. In the first round match, the Iranians beat Palestine with a score of 4:1 and once again reminded that they are a top team.

If they win, Iran will advance to the Asian Cup playoffs early and there is no doubt that the team will make every effort to achieve this.

In the final round, Iran will play against the United Arab Emirates.

Meeting history

The last meeting of the teams in the 2024 World Cup qualifying tournament ended with the defeat of Hong Kong with a score of 4:0. Interestingly, Hong Kong has never beaten Iran in its history.

Prediction for the match Hong Kong - Iran

An Iranian attack could penetrate the fragile defenses of a rival like Hong Kong. I'll bet that more than 3 goals will be scored in the match. Bookmakers offer odds of 1.6 for this event.

Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction Australian Open Today, 23:00 Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Elina Svitolina Odds: 1.71 Victoria Tomova Recommended 1хБет
Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction Australian Open Today, 23:30 Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Varvara Gracheva Odds: 1.8 Dayana Yastremska Bet now 1хБет
Illawarra Hawks vs Cairns Taipans prediction NBL 18 jan 2024, 02:30 Illawarra Hawks v Cairns Taipans prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Odds: 1.83 Bet now Мелбет
Brisbane Roar FC vs Macarthur FC prediction A-League Men Australia 18 jan 2024, 03:45 Brisbane Roar v Macarthur prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.58 Macarthur FC Recommended BetWinner
Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague 18 jan 2024, 11:30 Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Anadolu Efes Odds: 1.62 Barcelona Bet now 1хБет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:32 Everton and Norwich emerged victorious over their opponents in the replay of the FA Cup Football news Today, 17:25 Girona easily advanced in the Copa del Rey, defeating Rayo without any complications Football news Today, 17:06 Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 17:06 EPL club needs Kimmich; Barcelona is in negotiations with Michel. Top transfer news for January 17 Football news Today, 17:01 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:57 AFCON. DR Congo and Zambia failed to determine the stronger side Basketball news Today, 16:51 The assistant of Golden State’s coach, Dejan Milojević, has passed away Football news Today, 16:19 Chaos at the AFCON match. Zambia scores against DR Congo from 30 meters. PHOTO Football news Today, 15:57 Several AS Roma players found themselves embroiled in a conflict with Mourinho Football news Today, 15:33 Brentford has officially announced the loan signing of a defender from Tottenham
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Tennis Today Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Basketball 18 jan 2024 Illawarra Hawks v Cairns Taipans prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Brisbane Roar v Macarthur prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Basketball 18 jan 2024 Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Ivory Coast vs Nigeria prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 by Oliver White Basketball 18 jan 2024 Virtus Bologna vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Unionistas vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Famalicão vs Braga prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Napoli vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on 18/01/2024